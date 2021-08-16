Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from York's Ebor Festival

It's day one of The Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival and a mouthwatering renewal of the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes lies in wait.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1330: We heard a little from Walsh a few minutes ago that he was with Love in the Juddmonte International and this is what he had to say in his column for Paddy Power (above): "I’m not sold on who wins this one. There’s something about Mishriff that has never gelled with me and for that reason I’m willing to take him on. Mohaafeth isn’t good enough to win, Alcohol Free wants a bit of cut in the ground and Mac Swiney needs that too. That brings me back to Love. She is a Guineas and Oaks winner but has her form been good enough since? I was disappointed by her in the King George but I’m going to forgive her." Hmm. Is she as good as she looked last year or was she beating trees and were her limitations exposed in the King George? You pay your money and you take your choice. It's going to be a fascinating race and tactics will, as usual I suppose, play a huge part.

1324: Sky Bet's Michael Shinners is with Lydia Hislop and says: "Mishriff was as short as 13/8 yesterday but is out to 2/1 and Love is solid at 3s. "The money is for Alcohol Free. It's a wonderful race and we're boosting both Mishriff and Love. A race I'm really looking forward to. "High Definition is pretty solid in the market for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur, I think Kemari will be the best result of the three for us but High Definition has been the best backed this morning." The other market movers he runs through are as previously reported as the coverage returns to Carlisle where Ryan and Stott have the favourite and are bidding to complete a quick double.

1310: Kevin Ryan and Kevin Stott are on the board at Carlisle and it's not too long to wait until we're racing at York. Nick Luck and Chris Dixon are presenting the afternoon show on Racing TV and they are lauding the sportsmanship of Alcohol Free's connections in allowing her to take her chance in the Juddmonte International. There are huge doubts about whether she will stay but in many respects it is a shot to nothing. Dixon echoes his brother's thoughts on Mishriff and is sweet on the 2/1 favourite. A few race watchers pointed to Love's unusually awkward head carriage at Ascot last time, suggesting that she might have been feeling something (the fast ground?) and I don't think I've heard that mentioned this morning. We did hear from her trainer who pointed out that the race wasn't run to suit her at all last time and he has been happy with her since. He certainly didn't give the impression that he'd given up hope of reversing that form with Mishriff. Lydia Hislop has just asked Ruby Walsh why Love can reverse the form and Walsh says: "I'm a Love fan. I think she underperformed in the King George and I think she can return to her best form here." Are you with Walsh and Love? I was very impressed with Mishriff at Ascot and felt that he proved conclusively that he can cut it at the top level in Europe. The trip at Ascot stretched him but today's 10 furlongs is his optimum and accordingly, I would imagine that this race has always been his primary target. I like him.

1257: There's no time to rest during a festival week and the team have been busy recording a preview for tomorrow's card which I will post above. Today's previews can be found above the posts at 1148 and 1038. I had been 'busy' browsing for a clip of Sergeant Cecil winning the Ebor after mention of Rod Millman but I didn't turn anything up. He was a wonderful and very popular stayer.

1245: Matt 'Value Bet' Brocklebank has kindly forwarded the latest Sky Bet market movers for York and here they are: 1350 – Twilight Calls 4/1 from 6/1 1425 – Dubawi Legend 15/8 from 9/4 1500 – Youth Spirit 7/1 from 11/1 1535 – Alenquer 17/2 from 12/1 1610 – Scaramanga 10/3 from 15/2 1645 – Ey Up It’s Maggie 9/2 from 8/1 1720 – I’m A Gambler 17/2 from 12/1

1238: I wasn't in a great rush to dive into the IRE Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Stakes (1645) but I could be persuaded yet! The money for Four Adaay is certainly persuasive that she can bounce back from a slightly disappointing run at Newmarket having previously pushed Whenthedealisdone close at Windsor. Rod Millman has his string in good form and this filly has been backed from a general 16/1 down to 9/1 and it's reasonably easy to make a case for her. Oisin Murphy has ridden her twice recently but is on board her Newmarket conqueror Ballintoy Harbour. I don't know but it's possible that he might have struggled to get down to 8-5 to ride her and he does give her a positive mention in his Sporting Life column so perhaps nothing should be read into him riding Paul Midgley's runner. At the top of the market, support continues to come for Ey Up It's Maggie who has good course form to her name.

1226: The Sky Bet Handicap has a decent each-way look to the market as they're betting 8/1 bar the top two, Scaramanga and Arcadian Sunrise. There are 17 runners still standing and extra place offers almost across the board. I didn't have a hugely strong view but Bodyline has to be of interest given he was sent off at just 11/2 for the Melrose last season (admittedly running like a drain) and Elysian Flame caught the eye when coming from a long way back at Goodwood to finish third in a race where the first two home were always prominent. Get Shirty makes his debut for David O'Meara but he's taken a walk in the market from the (possibly conservative) opening show which doesn't offer any encouragement for his prospects this afternoon. I don't have anything against the two market leaders except their price and it would be no great surprise to see the Irish raider prevail.

1218: The Racing TV Team have provided their Team Tips and four of the presenters have nominated a runner in the first! Niall Hannity: Desert Safari. Shaping like he's got a big one in him. Drawn 6 is perfect and James Doyle on board, has a big each-way chance. Megan Nicholls: Major Jumbo. A massive each-way price back to five furlongs for the first time in a while Neil Phillips: Ehraz. Devastating at Ascot and has an exciting future. Martin Dixon: Hurricane Ivor: Improving young sprinter who is back on a sounder surface. Pace set-up will be perfect for him and so should the track. Tom Stanley: Hurricane Ivor. Ran a cracker two starts ago, didn't like the ground last time. Angus McNae: Mohaafeth. Absolutely no chance the way the Sky Bet York Stakes was run and is miles better than the bare result and his previous form gives him a big shout.

1205: In the unlikely event that Pendleton proves me right in the opener, that will be enough to sustain my energy levels through the day as I also like Wonderful World in the closing Sky Bet Nursery. He's also proving very easy to back! I know you're supposed to keep ears closed and eyes open but there was a strong word for him ahead of the Brocklesby way back in March and he beat all bar Chipotle. He was turned out quickly at Bath but was beaten and then wasn't seen again until earlier this month. Again, the winning connections comments may be best ignored - or treated with caution - but I've been called rude names before and am encouraged by what Jack Channon had to say after the Bungle Inthejungle colt's victory. “He’s a nice horse and we thought quite a bit of him – we ran him in the Brocklesby and actually thought he’d probably win that day, but bumped into Chipotle. “He had a little setback during his run at Bath, which is why he’s had a little bit of time off, but he’s come back in great form. “He was entitled to do that (win today) and we’re just pleased to get him back on the track and enjoying himself again. “We’ll see what the handicapper does. If he gives us a chance, we might look at a nursery and then maybe on to the Mill Reef after that.” That last sentence in particular is encouraging - unless they're just tilting at windmills. He's been given a mark of 82 and he'll have to go close from that rating if he's to take his chance in the Mill Reef. Stanley, meanwhile, is very sweet on Bosh, a general 4/1 favourite. Papa Cocktail is drawn high but nevertheless Dixon is keen on the Sky Bet market mover who travelled strongly at Newmarket and drops back in trip which Dixon thinks is a good move. He looked less impressed on learning that Papa Cocktail had halved in price and was left to hope that he drifts back out.

1148: I was keen on the chances of Pendleton in the opening Sky Bet and Symphony Group Handicap but there's no market support for Michael Dods' sprinter. He was progressing well prior to disappointing in the Wokingham, a run which is easy enough to excuse, and his form stacks up well. His trainer is hopeful that there's more to come from this five-year-old who missed the whole of last season which is encouraging but I'm more encouraged by his course form (a win and a second from two attempts) which is something I always look for on the sprint course at the Knavesmire. Hurricane Ivor was last when the pair met in May but that was his first run for William Haggas and first of the season and came on soft ground. It's probably best not to read too much into that and the four-year-old has been proving popular. He's not been as popular as Twilight Calls who has been described by a few pundits as a Group horse in a handicap. He didn't live up to that billing at Goodwood when behind today's second favourite Whenthedealisdone but excuses can be made. Do you want to make them for a 4/1 shot in a 22 runner sprint? Angus McNae gives Copper Knight and his course form a positive mention before he hands over to Stanley and Dixon with the words that he believes a low draw could be key. That would be bad news for Pendleton. Dixon and Stanley are hoping that low numbers prevail and are with Hurricane Ivor. High numbers have enjoyed some success this season but low numbers have been favoured over a longer period of time. Dixon likes everything about Twilight Calls except his price but doesn't appear to have a strong view as to whether he can reverse the form with Roger Teal's runner. He throws out Nomadic Empire at a bigger price as an in-form horse with conditions to suit.

1145: Hannity and Neil Phillips have already been to taste some champagne (I think) and are now at the York Gin stall where a chocolate and orange gin has been poured. I'm screwing my nose up at that. I'm not convinced. I made the mistake of trying a chocolate bitter once. Never again. The gin gets the thumbs up from the presenting team though.

1131: The Tattersalls Acomb Stakes comes under the microscope and this is a race in which I don't have a view so I'm all ears. Scanning the news headlines during an ad break and I see comedian Sean Lock has died at just 58. That's very sad news. Back to the Acomb and Ehraz and Noble Truth meet again; the former was an eyecatcher at Newmarket before winning his maiden. Neither heads the market with that honour going to Dubawi Legend. Dixon is concerned Noble Truth may be too keen (as he was on debut) in a small field on this track. Imperial Fighter has been tipped on these pages and his victory at Goodwood is currently being discussed and Dixon thinks 'he's probably a little bit overpriced'. In short, the form isn't as strong as the others but he was very professional and likeable. With very little racecourse evidence to go on, there aren't huge amounts to hang your hat on. Simon Rowlands will be a familiar name to Timeform regulars and in his column for At The Races, he referenced the splits that Ehraz ran at Ascot which were the fastest 'on record for a juvenile at 6f at the course' but goes on to write of Dubawi Legend that he was 'another to run remarkably quickly late on'. It promises to be a fascinating race.

1118: More from O'Brien and Berry ahead of the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur and I've (possibly foolishly) concentrated on High Definition. I definitely wanted to be with him today but I didn't quite expect him to be favourite. Anyway, here's what the trainer had to say: "Everything has been good. "The year has been a bit of a mess for him. Everything has went against him. He barely made it to the Dante and then he didn't run in the Derby and that probably broke his rhythm. He caught a heel early on and nearly went down at the Curragh and that probably broke his confidence. He was on the backfoot straightaway and Ryan half accepted it. "He should leave that run well behind. In the Dante he looked as though he was going to get a mile and a half really well. He had a break after the Curragh, he will improve but we're looking forward to running him. We think he has the class to be a top middle distance horse." High Definition's run in the Dante was good, he was just two lengths off Hurricane Lane after all. I'm more than prepared to give him another chance to build on the promise of that run and his juvenile season. I suppose the fact that he's had a break since the Curragh and may not be fully wound up is a niggle but I think they'll want to know where they stand with High Definition. I'm not too excited by the form that some of his rivals have shown but remain intrigued by Third Realm. It's easy enough to forgive a bad run at Goodwood isn't it? Stanley suggests that the Ballydoyle horses aren't in great form this month but Dixon won't be drawn too much on that. High Definition is Dixon's most likely winner but he is sitting firmly on the fence and hasn't got 'a really strong opinion on'. If offered the mythical free bet, he admits he might have an each-way stab 'at something' but struggles to name what that 'something' would be with any conviction.

1113: Dixon is asked to wrap up the International and says: "I think Alenquer will be ridden quite positively, I expect Love to be close up as well and I think Mishriff and Mohaafeth to travel over the pair of them and I think Mishriff will win." Simples. The coverage moves on to Sky Bet's Michael Shinners who runs through the movers and special offers "We've seen money for Alenquer who has been well supported. "It should be a wonderful race. "Money for Youth Spirit in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur which is our Money Back race and we've got extra places throughout the card, starting off with the first which is seven places. "In the penultimate race we've seen money for Ey Up It's Maggie. "In the last there's support for Papa Cocktail. He's 17/2 and was as big as 14/1 last night."

1100: You may have heard / read this already but Racing TV are showing an interview with Fran Berry and Aidan O'Brien, looking ahead to Love's run in the International. "The King George was a bit of a mess really. We thought it would be an evenly run race and it probably wasn't. "She ran on very well and Ryan was very happy with the run. We were very happy with the run given everything that went wrong. She came out of the race well. Ideally she wants a strong, even end-to-end gallop to see the best of her. The ground is probably important to her. She's such a beautiful mover. It will be interesting to see when she meets the three-year-olds again to see what will happen. It will be interesting. "She will improve but what is important to her is tempo. Usually those type of horses can't quicken instantly, they need some rhythm to pick up to see the best of them. It will be interesting to see when they do meet again what does happen." Dixon thinks she could lead but will definitely be handy. He doesn't think she's matched last season's form yet and it's hard to quibble with that. We know that she wasn't 100% for her reappearance and O'Brien indicated that she will improve physically from the King George (although he didn't dwell on that). I suppose much will depend on whether you believe the King George exposed her limitations or whether you believe that the way the race was run provided an adequate excuse. Will Love bounce back? Dixon is strong on Alcohol Free - "I couldn't have her on my mind". He is prepared to forget about Mohaafeth's run in the Sky Bet York Stakes - 'it was run at such a slow pace, it's practically meaningless' - while admitting that his form is some way below that of the principals. "I feel in a well run mile and quarter he's still got a bigger performance in the locker. "For me it's pretty clear, back the favourite and have Mohaafeth covering my stake."

We're all set for day one of the @Welcome2Yorks Ebor Festival, which will start on Good ground.



Get the latest on conditions here - featuring a starring role from Winnie the Whippet! @YorkClerk @yorkracecourse pic.twitter.com/I6GS3P6Wr9 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 18, 2021

1052: The declarations are in for Friday (48 hour decs are the business aren't they?) and I don't think there are any surprise absentees from the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes with Golden Pal, Suesa, Dragon Symbol et al all due to line up. Stradivarius will take on Trueshan in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes as things stand but the forecast we've just heard may not be good news for Alan King and Hollie Doyle. Will he take his chance or won't he?

1046: Don't work with animals they say and Winnie the Whippet refuses to sit at Hannity's instruction, then tries to bite the microphone before lying down on the job and refusing to go any further as the presenter and clerk of the course Anthea Leigh conduct their interview while walking down the track. "Very happy," she said (with the course, not the whippet although she didn't seem to mind her antics either). "This morning it was really sunny for a while, just clouded over a bit now but we are set for a dry day. "Pushing the rain back now all the time in the forecast, there's still an odd forecast with a little bit of rain Friday night but the majority give us dry through Friday and possibly Saturday too. There's a lot of uncertainty. "We'll monitor it and keep everyone up to plans as we go along. "We're starting right on our innermost, the home straight is full width. The planned rail move will be to move out three metres over damage through the week. "So far we're very lucky and if we get conditions like this.......these cool overcast days are a clerk's dream really." It may not be sweltering, the jackets may not come off but the forecast looks ideal for the groundstaff and for racing.

1038: I'm sure Tom Stanley and Martin Dixon will come back to the Juddmonte International in due course but in the preliminary discussion, Dixon opines that Mishriff will be hard to beat and that Mohaafeth is 'for me, the big danger'. He did say that he'd wondered earlier in the week whether Love was a big price but after due consideration he has opted against the super-sub. Hurricane Ivor has received a positive mention in the first but there will be more on that later I'm sure. William Haggas' sprinter has been quite well supported among the market leaders.

1029: I was just scanning Twitter to see if there was a video update or similar on the going at York and there is the TurfTrax update which reads: "Good. 6.7. Dry since 0.8mm on Tuesday morning." There will be more on that through the course of the day I'm sure but it doesn't look, or sound, as though any dramatic changes are expected which is good news all round. There are just the three non-runners at present. Racing TV's preview programme Mark Your Card has just started and hopefully there will be a snippet or two to pass on to you through the course of the next couple of hours. Niall Hannity and Megan Nicholls were doing the intro and the latter's father runs Scaramanga in the two mile handicap; Hannity asked about that one and her ride in the nursery. "He's definitely got a big chance but up 7lb is a huge hike in the weights. He's massively improved over hurdles, he'll love this ground and there's no reason he can't get the job done again. "We were really happy with his mark of 81. It's a competitive race but he's in great form, his work at home has definitely improved and I'm looking forward to riding him." The latter, Pockett Rockett, is around the 33/1 mark in a hot race.

1018: The market movers from Paddy Power and Sky Bet were posted nice and early on site at 0954 and can be found via the image below. I'm a little surprised that Alcohol Free is proving as popular as she is. She's enjoyed a wonderful season of course but I was in the camp doubting whether she would stay a mile in the spring so even though that proved to be well wide of the mark, I feel as though I ought to stick to my guns with the No Nay Never filly facing another quarter of a mile this afternoon. Might as well be hanged for a sheep as a lamb. Is it good news that none of the horses at the top of my short-list (subject to change!) feature among the movers? I'm going to take that as a yes. For the time being at least.

