York Ebor Timefigure Preview: Graeme North on Thursday action

Timefigure tips for Thursday Back Korker at 13/2 in 14.25 York Back Abstinence at 15/2 in 16.45 York Back Separate in 17.20 York either each-way with enhanced places, or in a top-four finish market

Those who remember the city of York being hit by a freak storm back in 2000 that reportedly left up to five inches of ice on the ground and flooded York railway station will testify that snowfall is not without precedent here in August (well, technically it was hail not snow), but Knavesmire racegoers will witness the real thing on Thursday when the equine super-filly bids to add the Yorkshire Oaks to her wins in the Oaks and Irish Oaks. Given that Snowfall won the former by sixteen lengths and the latter by over eight, Quiff’s record for the longest winning margin this century – nine lengths in 2004 - might well be under threat. It’s a race to savour, but we’ll look elsewhere for some betting opportunities starting with the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes at 14.25. The race has attracted a maximum field but as with so many of these Sales races, there is plenty of dead wood amongst the runners and since 2010 only three winners have started at double-figure prices. This is a strong race for the ‘stats guys’, as just four trainers, namely Richard Hannon (who has won four of the last five runnings), Richard Fahey, William Haggas and Kevin Ryan have supplied the winners in that time. There is a good chance that domination will continue as the quartet supply 10 of the 22 runners, with Richard Hannon having a particularly strong hand saddling three of Timeform’s top seven-rated horses, including System who won the Listed Empress Stakes at Newmarket in June and was last seen taking on several fillies engaged in the opening Lowther Stakes.

She’s respected but might be ready for seven furlongs now and I’m prepared to see a new name on the winning trainer’s roster this year. It could well be Tom Dascombe, whose Ever Given won a strongly-run nursery at Goodwood on softish ground prior to finishing fourth in a similar race to this at Naas last time (Smullen, two places behind him and re-opposing here, arguably ran a better race given he was drawn on the wrong side) but my default position over the sprint track at York is to side with something with speed and I fancy Karl Burke will be visiting the winner’s enclosure this year. I put his KORKER up in this column as one of two bets in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, and though he ran well he wasn’t quite up to that task. Since then, he’s had a confidence-boosting win over much inferior opposition at Thirsk but it’s neither that run nor his Carlisle win that interest me here with a view to his chance but his debut effort here where he went down by a head to Project Dante after blowing the start. Korker ran a blisteringly fast third-last and penultimate furlong that day which I calculate made him the best horse on the day by 6lb and given he ran a 91 timefigure anyway, a sectional timefigure of 97 puts him in with every chance. I can see the step up to six furlongs being in his favour, and the 13/2 available looks perfectly good value. Irish challenger Amma Grace, already a Listed winner, and the well-bred Frankel filly Pennymoor, a daughter of the German Oaks winner Pennylopa who was impressive at Kempton last time, head the market for the Galtres Stakes at 16.45 at the time of writing, but I suspect ABSTINENCE has a lot more going for her than her odds suggest. She’s improved with every run to date, following up her reappearance win at Chelmsford with a good fourth in the Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle. Her latest third at Newmarket in the Aphrodite Stakes is the run that interests me, however. Not only is that race working out very well – the second Free Wind won the Group 3 Prix Minerve next time out while the fourth Oriental Mystique won a Listed race at Clairefontaine and the fifth Eileendover won a handicap off a mark of 92 – but from an unpromising position Abstinence ran the fastest last three furlongs that day as well as easily the fastest last furlong (after finding her path blocked in the penultimate one). Factoring in those upgrades pretty much puts her at the head of the ratings and she’s almost certainly not stopped improving anyway.

Peter Easterby: The lost Ebor of 1979 and memories of the great Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse

The concluding fillies’ handicap over seven furlongs looks as competitive as ever. David O’Meara has a very good record in the race having won it three times since 2012 and his three runners include Improvised who has won her last three starts and is owned by Clipper Logistics who are sponsoring the feature handicap on the card.

York Ebor Best Bets for Thursday | "When he runs a horse in that race they generally win"