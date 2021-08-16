York market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are currently taking on the big two in the Juddmonte and have sided with both Alcohol Free to continue her winning ways over this longer trip and Alenquer to return to the winner’s enclosure back over the distance he beat the subsequent Derby and King George hero Adayar in Sandown’s Classic Trial in April.”

3.35 Alcohol Free 5/1 from 6/1; Alenquer 10/1 from 11/1

3.00 Youth Spirit 9/1 from 11/1; Yibir 10/1 from 11/1

1.50 Twilight Calls 9/2 from 11/2; Hurricane Ivor 15/2 from 8/1

13.50 – Twilight Calls 4/1 from 6/1 14.25 – Dubawi Legend 15/8 from 9/4 15.00 – Youth Spirit 8/1 from 11/1 15.35 – Alenquer 17/2 from 12/1 15.35 - Alcohol Free 9/2 from 11/2 16.10 – Scaramanga 4/1 from 15/2 16.45 – Ey Up It’s Maggie 11/2 from 8/1 17.20 – Papa Cocktail 17/2 from 14/1

13.50 York - Paying 7 places instead of 4 if 18 or more run.

15.00 York - Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes - Money Back As Cash if 2nd or 3rd

16.10 York - Sky Bet Handicap: Paying 6 places instead of 4 if 16 or more run.

16.45 York: Paying 5 places instead of 3 if 12 or more run.

17.20 York: Paying 6 places instead 4 if 16 or more run.

15.35 York – Juddmonte International – Mishriff - Latest 15/8 Boost 2/1

15.35 York – Juddmonte International – Love - Latest 3/1 Boost 10/3

Dubawi Legend (14.25) & Mishriff (15.35) both to win - Latest 7/1 Boost 8/1

Dubawi Legend (14.25) & Love (15.35) both to win - Latest 10/1 Boost 12/1

Jockey A must finish 1st & Jockey B must finish 2nd, and Jockey B must finish 1st & Jockey B must finish 2nd, in separate races at the named meeting, for the bet to be a winner.

Both W Buick 1st/J Doyle 2nd and J Doyle 1st/W Buick 2nd to happen in separate races at York today – Latest 80/1 Boost 125/1

Both D Tudhope 1st/R Kingscote 2nd and R Kingscote 1st/D Tudhope 2nd to happen in separate races at York today - 250/1

Both O Murphy 1st/T Marquand 2nd and T Marquand 1st/O Murphy 2nd to happen in separate races at York today - 250/1

Both R Moore 1st/T Marquand 2nd and T Marquand 1st/R Moore 2nd to happen in separate races at York today - 250/1

York Biggest Race Winning Distance – Wednesday

Juddmonte International (15.35) - Latest 7/4 Boost 2/1

Great Voltigeur (15.00) - 7/4

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (14.25) - 3/1

SkyBet Handicap (16.10) - 5/1

SkyBet Nursery Handicap (17.20) - 25/1

Ire Incentive, It Pays to Buy Irish Stakes (16.45) - 40/1

Skybet And Symphony Stakes (13.50) - 40/1



Bet £10 win £1k York LTO Trebles

Dubawi Legend (14.25), Kemari (15.00) & Mishriff (15.35) each to win by 1 length or more - 100/1

Dubawi Legend (14.25), Sir Lucan (15.00) & Mishriff (15.35) each to win by 1 length or more - 100/1

Ehraz (14.25), Kemari (15.00) & Mishriff (15.35) each to win by 1 length or more - 100/1