Mishriff was a superb winner of the Juddmonte International at York
Juddmonte International report: Mishriff runs out brilliant winner

By David Ord
16:40 · WED August 18, 2021

Mishriff ran out a brilliant winner of the £1million Juddmonte International at York.

Second behind St Mark's Basilica in the Coral-Eclipse and Adayar in the King George at Ascot on his last two starts, he was travelling all over his rivals down the York straight.

It was only a question of when David Egan would press the button, shortly after the two furlong marker was the answer, and his partner sauntered six lengths clear of his toiling rivals.

Alenqeur came through to be second ahead of Love, but this was a one-horse race from some way out.

Winning trainer John Gosden said: "He blew up a furlong out in the Eclipse and then was second to a very good Derby winner trying to give him eleven pounds in the King George. I was thrilled with him today.

"I want to freshen him up again as there's a campaign for him deep into the autumn. There's QIPCO Champions Day and the Arc but I wouldn't run him on very testing ground. Then the Breeders' Cup Turf and the Japan Cup too.

"He wouldn't be one for the Breeders' Cup Classic this year. It's a very short straight at Del Mar and that wouldn't suit him at all. He needs a Belmont straight, not a Del Mar one."

Egan added: “I’m just so privileged to be put in the position to ride for (owner) Prince Faisal and ride a horse like Mishriff for Mr Gosden. Winning the Juddmonte International, it’s stuff I’ve dreamt of my whole life.

“The Saudi Cup and the Sheema Classic were fantastic – and to win a Group One in the UK, especially the Juddmonte International with the Saudi Arabian connection for Prince Faisal, it’s very, very special. This just proves he can do it overseas – and he can do it at home.”

Timeform view

David Cleary Timeform analysis

The late absence of St Mark's Basilica was supposed to make the Juddmonte International a much more open contest, but in the event it was anything but.

Mishriff, who had traded odds-on in running behind both St Mark's Basilica in the Coral-Eclipse and Adayar in the King George, was simply a class apart, travelling much better than his rivals when he went to the front with two furlongs to run and soon in complete control. Having not been fully fit at Sandown and raced over a trip that stretched him at Ascot, Mishriff showed his true colours under optimum conditions.

Alenquer, all the better for being ridden handy back down in trip, gave yet another boost to the Sandown Classic Trial (the third Yibir had won the Great Voltigeur 35 minutes earlier), running his best race in edging out Love for second. Both second and third, though, will likely benefit from a return to further.

York was making much of the race having topped the 'official' handicappers view that the 2020 International was the best race in the world; it's just possible that this year the winner's performance will be rated the best of the season.

Mishriff's effort certainly bears close comparison with those of his conquerors earlier in the summer, and a rematch with St Mark's Basilica, at Leopardstown or Ascot, would be no forgone conclusion.

