Stormy Ireland won the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle while L'Homme Presse impressed in the Dipper and Al Boum Photo enjoyed his traditional New year dip.

Stormy Ireland wins dramatic Relkeel

Vienna Court wins feature handicap at 10/1

L'Homme Presse thrills in Dipper

Al Boum Photo wins fourth Savills Chase

Full Back - 14/1 > 9/2 - converts Cheltenham gamble

Hillcrest gets Festival quotes after completing four-timer

1527: I think the ITV Racing team are running through their New Year's wishes as their coverage winds down and that's what I'll be doing with the blog before lending a hand elsewhere. There is still a Listed bumper to come from Cheltenham and it's been contested by some good horses over the years so it's well worth checking out. I thought it looked a pretty interesting renewal but Fergal O'Brien has done so well in bumpers at the course that I'd be sure to include Poetic Music in any wager I might contemplate. She's pretty easy to back though and there's plenty of interest in the market. All that is left for me to do at this point is to thank you for your company and to wish you all the very best for 2022. Be lucky.

1521: I would think that Nicholls will be pretty happy with the run of McFabulous as he stayed on pretty well for second. We'll get some more reaction to that race in the next few minutes and here's some from Olly Murphy. "Strange game isn't it. "I've still got a very good horse on my hands. I think he was as good as ever today and no one's going to argue, he was coming there to win his race. "My horse and jockey are okay and that's all that matters to me. "He's jumped and travelled great until the last. It's very unfortunate but my owner is very understanding and we live to tell the tale. "It's very important this horse is fresh and we ride him a bit more positive than we used to. "He's absolutely fine and that's my main priority and Aidan is fine too and that's very important to me."

⛈🇮🇪 Stormy Ireland wins the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle at @CheltenhamRaces for @WillieMullinsNH and @dan2231!



Good news that Brewin’upastorm is back on his feet after a crashing fall at the lastpic.twitter.com/8yaiBkD7kM — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) January 1, 2022

1510: Stormy Ireland leads the sextet over the first two obstacles. Dans Le Vent is in last but should provide Isabel Williams with a real thrill. The other four race in a line in the home straight as Stormy Ireland leads by four. You can throw a blanket over them at the fifth. Three to jump and a mile to run. On The Blind Side the first to come under pressure. At the top of the hill with six furlongs ahead. Guard Your Dreams niggled but responding. Brewin and Stormy go best. Brewin falls at the last when just taking over in front which left Stormy Ireland out in front on her own and she stayed there. McFabulous was second from Guard Your Dreams who was hampered by the faller. Another big winner for Danny and Willie Mullins. Brewin'upastorm is up on his feet and looks okay. I thought he would have won and Neesom is in agreement. Spare a thought for the person who held that ITV 7 ticket - £50,000 was in their hands. And then puff - gone. Danny Mullins chats with Plunkett: "She's all heart. She disappointed the last day but was just a bit fresh. "Her jumping was so good today, you can't bully her, you have to play with her and make it her own idea." I know relationships that work on that basis too.

🗣 'Come on let's have some more amateurs in this sport!' 🏇



What an incredible story! David Maxwell speaks with @olibellracing



1504: Six good runners contest the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle and they include McFabulous. Neesom related that Nicholls came over to watch Amour de Nuit at Musselburgh then turned to him and said about McFabulous and said: "You ever seen a horse look as well as that?" Neesom continued the story saying: "And frankly not very often. There he is and he looks great." He's really easy to back though and is out to 9/2 whereas On The Blind Side is 12s from 16s. We've already touched on the money for Guard Your Dreams who is 5/2 with Brewin at 9/4. I'd be quite happy if I'd snapped up the early prices about Guard Your Dreams but I don't want to back him at 5/2 or, indeed, anything else in the race. It is, though, one I'm very much looking forward to. Paddock expert Ken Pitterson tells Bell that he thought McFabulous was the standout but he also adds a positive word for Guard Your Dreams. The one remaining ticket for the ITV 7 is on Brewin'upastorm. £50,000 is on the line - nervous?

1458: Winning Cheltenham trainer Philip Hobbs was talking to Racing TV and I caught the end of his interview: "He's definitely a better horse over hurdles, he's not really quite man enough for fences but I'll discuss it with David and we'll decide what we do. "I thought he's (Pileon) probably not totally coped with the ground and the mistake at the second last just when he was making ground didn't help. "Last season, chasing didn't help him at all and he completely lost his confidence but we'll probably go back novice chasing with him again next season." Maxwell has a grin on his face as wide as the Grand Canyon and his eyes are bright and shining. He's absolutely buzzing. It's a pleasure to see and I'll add that interview to the blog if it is tweeted by ITV. Bell did ask him about the stick he gets on social media which is sadly predictable but still puzzling. Presumably most of it comes from people who have backed his horses but if you don't like his riding and you know he's riding then why have you backed it?

1450: I've changed channels in time to see a replay of Mount Ida winning at 9/4 at Fairyhouse. That's potentially good news for those ante-post Value Bet followers. Put The Kettle On was a distant last of five at the second last which is bad news. I wonder if we've seen the last of her? Mount Ida beat Elimay by a little more than a half length. That's one to watch on a replay and you'll be able to find that replay via the link above. I love these busy Bank Holidays! There's a race on ITV from Musselburgh but I've lost track of where we are. Fortunately the betting is on screen and I know it features Amour de Nuit - they're about to start the turn for home. Gold Des Bois leads the Nicholls runner at the fourth last but Nietzsche is trying to close as is Gaelik Coast. Gold Des Bois unseats at the second last leaving Amour de Nuit and Bryony Frost out in front and they ease down to win by about six lengths.

1445: "He is a proper gentleman, amateur," says Mick Fitzgerald which I'll park there. "He will love every second," he adds. And to prove the point a delighted Maxwell tells Alice Plunkett: "It doesn't get more special than this." Dolphin Square is reluctant to stand still for the interview and Plunkett gives up as Maxwell shouts: "He likes racing, he doesn't like being interviewed." There are still two people left in the ITV 7 - that's impressive work.

👏 Take a bow, David Maxwell!



A cracking ride from the owner/rider as Dolphin Square lands the big handicap hurdle at @CheltenhamRaces for @PJHobbs1 pic.twitter.com/LmVS90lEMn — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) January 1, 2022

1436: Kansas City Chief leads at Prestbury Park. They're already at the second. Spiritofthegames is prominent in second on the inside. Botox Has on his outside with My Bobby Dazzler in a close fourth. Pileon in fifth, ahead of Ask Dillon. Art Approval is wide on the track and last of the main group, Tamar Bridge is just in front of him. Vienna Court came from off the pace in the last race - will there be a similar outcome? The Mighty Don isn't on a going day it seems, he has dropped to last. They are four from home, still no move from Art Approval or Tamar Bridge. Pileon asked for an effort and he's not making an impression. Two to go. Kansas and Spirit from Botox. Pileon into fourth. Art Approval makes some ground. Kansas leads Botox. Dolphin Square third at the last. Kansas leads Dolphin on the hill. What a finish. Dolphin Square and David Maxwell just beat Kansas City Chief and Victoria Malzard. The enthusiastic Maxwell is delighted and so will you be if you backed the 28/1 shot. Botox Has was third with My Bobby Dazzler fourth ahead of Art Approval.

1428: The Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle is a good bit more competitive and too much so for me. I couldn't work out which of the market principals I would want to back so gave up trying to split them. I'd rather take a chance on one at a price with Stoney Mountain and The Mighty Don the two that made most appeal. There are more sensible selections and tips out there. Oli Bell is with Victoria Malzard who rides Kansas City Chief: "We're very doubtful about the ground and he's up in the handicap as well but he seems well at home so hopefully he'll run with credit. "It's a great thrill, he's a great horse to ride round there. He's pretty much foot-perfect and jumps for fun." There are 10 people left in the ITV 7. Are you one of them? Neesom is talking about Pileon and respects his chance but he nails his colours to the mast of My Bobby Dazzler.

1416: The camera at Tramore zooms in on Al Boum Photo as Paul Townend gets a leg up into the saddle. He looks well as far as I can tell from a picture on a TV; ears priced and coat gleaming. The dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner is 1/6 but hopefully the race will still tell us something. All of the four runners are trained by Mullins which is a fairly unusual state of affairs. It looks like Acapella Bourgeois is going to jump off in front and he does. They've jumped the first of 17. Peter O'Hehir adds that they jump the fence in front of the stands four times. Two circuits to go still. No dramas to report. Al Boum Photo has just jumped past Acapella who is very slow at the next and has dropped to third. The quartet were covered by about as many lengths but suddenly there's about 15 from first to last. Acapella is pulled up. I wonder if he spat the dummy out when headed? We all know people like that! Al Boum is a bit low at the fence in front of the stands. A circuit and five fences to go. Townend takes a look behind on the run to the second last and he has about two lengths in hand of his two stablemates. He wasn't clever at that one and is shaken up. He picks up and is perfect at the last and only needs to be pushed out. That appeared to be a perfectly satisfactory return to action but no doubt there will be some analysis that will tell us more.

1410: The Betway Hogmaneigh Handicap hurdle is up shortly and Tommy's Oscar is favourite. They're running at Musselburgh and it won't be too long until Al Boum Photo is running at Tramore. Tommy's Oscar takes the lead at the second last and is kept up to his work to complete his hat-trick in style. The Hamiltons have got a couple of nice horses in their yard at present and this seven-year-old will hopefully continue to progress, perhaps over fences next season.

1359: "It gets tougher every time he comes back here but he doesn't seem to see it quite like that," Evan Williams tells Oli Bell. "He's very honest, very genuine. The handicapper will get him in the end but we'll give it out usual crack and see how we get on "(Horses like him are) Very rare, very hard to find." Coole Cody has been fantastic to watch and hopefully he'll perform with credit once again. The field are being invited to step out onto the racecourse. Over the first and Coole Cody and Simply The Betts are alongside with Alnadam third, ahead of Riders Onthe Storm. Twenty lengths from Coole Cody back to Vienna Court in last. Or thereabouts. Alnadam is a little wider on the track and back in fifth, he wasn't brilliant at that obstacle but is fine at the next (which will be the last in a circuit). All over eight. Zanza hit that one and lost ground. They're over the water. Zanza pulled up. Coole Cody drops to fourth. Vienna Court and Magic Saint are on the premises. Quite a few chances at three out. Vienna Court takes the eye. Simply The Betts still there. Magic Saint third. Vienna Court wins from Simply The Betts. Alnadam, Magic Saint and Deyrann de Carjac cross the line next, a couple clear from Galahad Quest. The winner was returned at 10/1. A big winner for the Potters and the Twiston-Davies and she did it in great style. The jockey tells ITV Racing: "Halfway I was thinking what excuses I was going to offer but she finally got jumping and got into a rhythm and I ended up getting there too soon but thankfully she held on!"

1350: They're in the paddock for a typically competitive handicap chase which goes by the name of the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase. I like two against the field in Alnadam and Galahad Quest. Zanza has been running well in similar contests and is fitted in cheekpieces which could well help eke out the necessary improvement. The warrior Coole Cody is back for more and I'll dismiss his chance again as I did the last day. Funambule Sivola was mentioned in this week's Watch and Learn column as a potential ante-post bet for the Champion Chase. He was second in the Peterborough Chase last time and Williams believes that he feels a little between two stools in not quite being up to top company and high enough in the weights for handicaps. Trainers reserve the rights to change their mind and be proved wrong of course. Riders Onthe Storm has been hugely disappointing given the promise he once showed but his light hasn't gone out just yet judged by his first run for Richard Hobson and it would be nice to see him build on that today. Third would be just fine.

1338: The ITV Racing coverage heads to Musselburgh where another horse I've liked for some time carries top-weight and I can see Stoner's Choice being competitive here but I'm not knocked over by his odds. I confess to not spending too long on Musselburgh last night but I note that two of the ITV Racing market movers are in this line-up. Good luck. At the second last and Aurora Thunder takes over from Voix du Reve and both were well backed but Kavanagh's Choice leads only to be passed by Aurora Thunder. Stoner's Choice third. A winner for Lucinda Russell and Conner McCann and for those who followed the money. Aurora Thunder was pulled up at Aintree in a race won by Tamar Bridge last time. The winner goes at Cheltenham. A little more from Deutsch on L'Homme Presse: "He measures his fences well and he was a bit steady over the first few but he winged the last three and opens up, you keep asking and there's always more there. He's a well balanced horse. He'll probably get three miles as well." "He jumped out to his left a bit at Ascot so the configuration of this horse was hopefully going to be in his favour. I was praying he met the last right and he did but I loved the way he quickened up," said Venetia Williams. "I always hoped he was going to be a better chaser than hurdler and certainly he's proved that. "She (Destinee Royale) actually jumped the fence stride and her next stride, for some reason, she just tripped - caught her toe - but she seems fine."

1325: The starter's flag is held aloft. L'Homme leads from Fantastikas. The Glancing Queen is a couple back in third. Not too many lengths cover the field as they turn into the home straight for the first time. Gladiateur Allen is under a very tight hold and doing himself no favours, he wants to go much faster. There's a circuit to go. They've jumped the last open ditch and it's as you were at the front. Heading to four out and L'Homme is a length up where Fantastikas pecks and Millers Bank falls as does another. Two to jump. L'Homme leads from The Glancing Queen and and they're clear of Fantastikas. L'Homme Presse wins impressively in the Paddy Power Novices' Chase. The Glancing Queen was about 10 lengths back in second with Fantastikas third. There was a step back in the right direction from Oscar Elite who ran well up to a point. That was all pretty straightforward for the 7/4 favourite. Neesom reports that the time was pretty impressive given the conditions. "He just took a bit of time to get used to it but he's got a lovely big open stride and he's a joy to ride really," says Charlie Deutsch who is talking to Alice Plunkett.

1312: Matt Chapman is playing the part in the betting ring at Cheltenham. Voix Du Reve, Aurora Thunder, Simply The Betts, Deyrann de Carjac and Guard Your Dreams are listed as the market movers for ITV Racing. I don't type quickly enough to detail their prices or the races they're in - you'll have to look them up I'm afraid! I touched on a gamble at Southwell earlier in the blog and that race has just been run and the gamble went south with Mabre, sent off the 3/1 favourite (from 18s?), finished outside the first four. There are pictures of the runners in the paddock at Cheltenham and it shouldn't be too long until we have some paddock commentary to go with them. It promises to be really informative with the likes of Come On Teddy and Oscar Elite among the less fancied runners; the latter will hopefully take a step back in the right direction after disappointing at Huntingdon. The jockeys are in the saddle and Oscar Elite is the first to be discussed with concerns about the form of the Tizzard stable raised. Millers Bank and Come On Teddy are both spoken positively of. They're racing through them as they don't have a lot of time. Alex Hales is talking to ITV Racing about Millers Bank and says: "He's done double schooling sessions and there's absolutely no excuses on that front today. He's probably the best horse we've had." Neesom spoke to Hales who told him that he doesn't think he's ever had Millers Bank better and hopes we'll see a different horse to Newbury. The presenter describes The Glancing Queen 'as the solid one in many ways'. He's concerned about the favourite's jumping. There's a little support for Oscar Elite but I'm sticking with Fantastikas in a cracking heat.

1302: The first of the ITV Racing races isn't too far away and they start with a cracker, the Paddy Power Novices' Chase (registered as The Dipper). This is a 'Money Back' race with Sky Bet and there's a tweet back at 1128 featuring Alex Hammond who has a selection and the details. I thought it might be worth taking a complete flier in this contest as I've always liked Fantastikas and feel he's a slightly bigger price than he ought to be. In fairness, he does have a good bit to find on the form book but he stays well and that alone will be a useful asset given the conditions. There are three places on offer if you've an each-way fancy and he's out at 14/1 with L'Homme Presse a very short price indeed. I'd rather back The Glancing Queen than the jolly. I caught a little of the end of an interview with Gary Moore who confirmed that Jamie felt Full Back was idling in front and picked up again when the others closed. Moore was considering pulling Full Back out today as he was worried about the ground, saying: "We got to Lambourn and it started raining and the further we drove the heavier it got. "I phoned Ashley Head, the owner, who was already here and he said 'it's just stopped now' but it did worry me."

📉 12/1 (from 20/1) for the Mares’ Novice Hurdle



1248: A word on the ground with 'testing' and 'horrible' bandied about while Patrick, who rode the winner, called it 'soft'. Stanley and Neesom suggest that the time indicates it is soft at worse. "Never believe the jockeys," said Neesom. "You know hot it works, the winning jockey says it's great and all the others say it's awful and that's why their horse got beat." There's some support for Captain Tommy in an open race. Not long until we reach post-time. Honest Vic made a mistake at the first and Patrick lost an iron but there's no harm done I don't think. Destinee Royale and Full Back are at the head of affairs but they're reasonably well grouped at the sixth with the exception of Brave Eagle. The Wolf is out the back and lost ground at that fence. Undersupervision is towards the rear of the midfield, just ahead of Honest Vic who has raced on and off the bridle. Destinee Royale opens up down the hill for the first time and leads by three. Over the first 12 fences and past halfway. Full Back not jumping as well as some and is niggled to maintain his position. There's another mistake from Honest Vic. Captain Tommy and Big Nasty were in third or fourth but Destinee Royale fell and brought down Captain Tommy. The Wolf had made ground but gave it away with a mistake. Potters Legend is second three from home. Big Nasty appears to go well but Full Back leads. The Wolf comes again. Still one to jump. Up the hill..... Full Back wins from The Wolf. A gamble landed. A winner for Gary and Jamie Moore. I'm feeling smug as I told friends to back him at Newbury and again for today. I'm waiting for my phone to start pinging... There was more late money for Full Back who returned the 9/2 joint-favourite. He was 14/1 when betting opened yesterday.

1239: They are in the paddock for the New Four Eighty Restaurant At Cheltenham Festival Handicap Chase which is Cheltenham's second. Neesom likes the look of The Wolf and gives a positive mention to Full Back's run at Newbury but he's not convinced the track suits Undersupervision; he'd like to see him race elsewhere. Honest Vic was put in as favourite after declarations yesterday but he's drifted from an opening 4/1 out to 13/2. Neesom seems keen to talk about Destinee Royale who is unexposed after just five chase runs. He think she might have scope for further improvement and he thinks she 'looks pretty fit'. I sense he quite fancies the Venetia Williams runner. Honest Vic is the last that comes under their microscope and report that Daly is hopeful that the horse will run better in a handicap in a bigger field, apparently he's not really suited by small fields but had to run in the novice chases. Interesting. The first at Exeter is also interesting and they are well through the race. Broken Halo jumping well in the lead but Mario De Paill clattered the ditch and that looks to have knocked the stuffing out of him. There is a riderless horse running around which must be favourite Gustavian and it's all looking good for Broken Halo. He's seven lengths clear with three to jump and is only going further clear. Gustavian fell at the first apparently which was a shame for the horse and for the spectacle.

1229: Normal order has been restored at Fairyhouse with another odds-on winner for Mullins and from now on in the action comes thick and fast. I've abandoned the dedicated Cheltenham channel in time to see the well backed High Moon win the first at Catterick and the opening stages of Musselburgh's juvenile hurdle. This race was won by the useful Fiveandtwenty (puts her unbeaten course record on the line in the 1410) last year and by Irish trainer John McConnell in the two years prior to that. McConnell runs Meritorious while last year's winning trainer is represented by Collingham. Inca Prince leads by half a dozen lengths at three out and Paul Nicholls' Individualiste isn't going to pick the leader up; he may even be pulled up. Collingham got close to Inca Prince but the leader pulled out more and wins by about eight lengths or so. Nicely done. I headed back to Cheltenham in time to catch a little of Daly talking about Hillcrest: "We schooled him yesterday morning with a much smaller horse and he was literally taking one stride to the other one's two. He's not very clever in short but he was much better today. "He's got a very good brain, very relaxed about life, great attitude. He can't do anything more than he has done today. "I don't think it really matters, he's got enough ability over two and a half, why go to three? He's got a lovely way of running." There was the usual talk to connections when asked whether Hillcrest would be back at Cheltenham in March.

1221: Hillcrest was returned at 3/1 and produced a pretty impressive performance from the front. I Am Maximus appeared to run his race and the front two quickly pulled a long way clear of the remainder from the last two flights. Daly, like Captain Forster before him, is quite content to take his time with his horses and it looks as though that patience is beginning to be rewarded by the son of Stowaway who races in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings. He's going to be a nice staying chaser next year if he keeps going the right way. Neesom and Tom Stanley have been trying to work out the state of the ground from the race times with the former describing it as 'nice winter ground' and it's not as soft as he thought it would be. In other news: "A nationwide shortage of lateral flow tests has prompted the British Horseracing Authority to “temporarily” defer the requirement for jockeys to show proof of a negative result before entering the weighing room." I wonder if that will apply to racegoers too?

1216: Hillcrest sets off in front with I Am Maximus in second with the commentator describing him as 'racing keenly'. I don't think he looks too bad to be honest, certainly no worse than Doctor Ken who has just gone past him. They're racing down the far side and have jumped the sixth. Racing down the hill and none can be completely ruled out at the second last. Hillcrest still has the lead but only narrowly from I Am Maximus with Get A Tonic in third. The mare is soon left behind by the front two who jump the last together but Hillcrest asserts on the hill and the giant seven-year-old wins by a couple of lengths under Richard Patrick.

1210: The market at Cheltenham suggests this is a three horse race with I Am Maximus who 'looks tremendously well but is in danger of boiling over' says Jonathan Neesom. "It's not a great sign," he adds of the sweat under the favourite's saddle. I Am Maximus was very much on his toes in the paddock apparently and had two handlers. Get A Tonic appealed to Neesom in the paddock but he believes she's still learning what to do when she hits the front (she travels well) and he concludes that she's 'a possibility' which doesn't sound like a hugely positive endorsement. The consensus on Racing TV is very much that I Am Maximus will need to settle - not something he's always done - and Neesom is concerned that he still hasn't relaxed. Hillcrest is the other one in the market and he's a huge horse apparently. He's already seven years of age so will move through the ranks fairly quickly I imagine. He's an interesting runner for Henry Daly.

1159: Will Mullins have more luck at Tramore? El Fabiolo is 4/11. The focus through the day will be predominantly on Cheltenham - and we'll switch attention to their opener shortly - but I will try and remember to pick up the highlights from elsewhere through the day. Multitasking eh? There are just four to jump and the favourite is in front. No one is getting too close to this French import and he doubles his advantage at the second last in the blink of an eye. He may not have beaten very much but he couldn't have won with anymore ease under Paul Townend. He looks a(nother) exciting prospect with the commentator describing him as 'a fine stamp of a horse and very nimble too around the tight turns of Tramore'. Wait for those ante-post quotes.....

1147: They are at the post for the first from Fairyhouse where Hubrisko is an odds-on favourite. He's trained by a certain Willie Mullins and owned by Susannah Ricci. He's already quoted for the Sky Bet Supreme and Ballymore Novice Hurdles and I don't suppose he'll have to win that impressively here in order for his odds to be cut. First, though, he does have to win........there's a slight delay as Rio Biumoso is checked over by the vet. The runners are casting shadows on the course and it looks a nice enough day at the track, the field are reasonably tightly bunched suggesting that the pace is sensible enough and one or two are even racing a shade keenly. Hubrisko is settled nicely in about fourth on the inside and it's so far so good for the market leader. A group of five have begun to pull away. Hubrisko is switched wider for room approaching the home turn. He's only third at the second last but hasn't been asked for an effort. When he is asked, he doesn't really respond and he finishes a one-paced third. Victory goes to Carrig Sam who was returned at 12/1.

1138: I found myself largely agreeing with Simon Holt's selections for Cheltenham. He is keen on Alnadam in the feature handicap and also suggests an each-way wager on The Mighty Don in the three mile Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle. He's an enigmatic character (and all the better for that) who has the ability to win a race of this nature. He probably won't - because that's him - but he could easily hit the frame and at 20/1 that makes him of interest, particularly with an extra place or two on offer. This is a very competitive handicap and I was struggling to separate those I fancied towards the top of the market so I'd rather chance one at a price. Alongside The Mighty Don, Stoney Mountain caught the eye. It seems unlikely that he's got anything in hand of the handicapper from his current mark but he's run well in competitive races from around his present rating and a similar performance could be enough to see him hit the frame too.

1128: There's just 20 minutes until the racing gets underway at Fairyhouse and not much longer than that until the opening Listed hurdle at Cheltenham. I Am Maximus is a reasonably warm order and was well written up by Catching Pigeons. Nicky Henderson hasn't won this race since 2011 but that renewal was won by a good one with a certain Bobs Worth taking the honours on that occasion. There has been some money against the favourite with Get A Tonic having her supporters. Dan Skelton ran a mare in the Challow Hurdle and West Balboa, less experienced than Get A Tonic, ran excellently in finishing second to Stage Star. She's in receipt of 7lbs from the favourite and isn't too far away from challenging at the top of the market.

1116: A quick glance at the market movers page on Oddschecker reveals a decent gamble at Southwell. Mabre is a general 5/1 from 18/1 to win the 1.08. David Evans' gelding has only beaten seven horses home in his last six starts but that has seen his handicap rating tumble by fully 13lbs and all of his career wins have come from higher marks. It seems he must have been showing a little more at home. Al Ameen has also proved popular in the 2.53, albeit at more mundane odds, and hails from the stable of George Boughey which usually knows where they stand with their runners. The son of Aclaim showed some promise at Wolverhampton on debut and is clearly expected to build on that. It's a decent card at the all-weather venue with a fast-track qualifier conditions stakes and a couple of valuable handicaps towards the end of the card.

1100: That, of course, is far from being the only significant action in Ireland today with Al Boum Photo starting the New Year in traditional fashion at Tramore. He faces three rivals (two non-runners) and all of them, being stablemates, are very familiar to him. Nonetheless, it will be good to see him back on track as he builds towards another crack at the Cheltenham Gold Cup. You can read what Willie Mullins had to say about Al Boum Photo in his Sporting Life column and his other runners. He seemed particularly sweet on the chances of El Fabiolo who makes his debut for the stable in the first. He is as short as 4/11 so it's not telling people anything they don't know but it will be fascinating to see how he fares and whether we will be seeing the wraps coming off another potential star.

1045: Talking of ante-post Value Bet columns, Matt will no doubt be keeping a keen eye on events at Fairyhouse where there's a brilliant renewal of the Grade Three John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase. Put The Kettle On, Mount Ida and Elimay are joined by Court Maid and Scarlet and Dove in what promises to be a race to savour. It's over an extended two miles five furlongs so it could go some way to deciding spring festival objectives for the penalised Put The Kettle On but Elimay is a course and distance winner while Mount Ida won over two and a half at Clonmel in November. Remember the one about two and a half mile horses winning the Grand National? Mount Ida has already proven that she stays a good bit further of course and Matt is hoping that the mare will be lining up over the National fences at Liverpool in April - you can read his case by clicking on the image above.

1035: Full Back is a similar price to Alnadam who is back out to 11/2 in the odd place but still retains favouritism for the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase. The claims of Dan Skelton's runner are a little more obvious and the market suggested he was well primed for the December Gold Cup at the last Cheltenham meeting only for the weather to refuse to play ball. There's more cut in the ground now and the nine-year-old, who was a decent seventh in the Ultima in March, looks sure to run a big race. There are six places on offer with a handful of firms and I'd be amazed if he finished out of the places (or extra places). There's nothing original in highlighting the favourite's claims but he does look to hold an excellent chance.

If I were to add a second string to my bow it would be Galahad Quest who can be backed at a double figure price. He ran a fine fifth behind Midnight Shadow in the Paddy Power Gold Cup before falling at Aintree. He should also relish the underfoot conditions and is a generally progressive young horse as Matt Brocklebank highlighted in his ante-post Value Bet column when putting him up at 25s for the Paddy Power. There's the one-two for you - simples!

1020: Happy New Year! Struggled getting into gear this morning? It always felt like an effort to get to the races on time with the first underway a little after high noon (at Cheltenham) and a large crowd all arriving at approximately the same time. Hopefully you're all easing into a relaxing day and looking forward to some terrific sport that lies ahead. The latest betting for the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle has Brewin'upastorm at a general 2/1 (odd 9/4) with Guard Your Dreams 3/1 (& 11/4) with McFabulous out to 7/2. Is the move (from an opening 13/2) as much about confidence in the International Hurdle winner as it is about lack of confidence behind McFabulous who has his first start of the season and first since a wind operation? I suspect it may be a mix of the two.

I had my eye on a runner at Newbury on Challow Hurdle day but he was withdrawn on the day yet lines up this afternoon in the New Four Eighty Restaurant At Cheltenham Festival Handicap Chase. He was put in at a reasonably tempting 14/1 but that didn't last long and he's currently trading at a general 7/1. Full Back caught my eye in the big handicap at Newbury (née Hennessy Gold Cup) as I thought he ran far better than his finishing position suggests. The form, as you would hope, should be reasonably strong and I'm hoping that he can back up my judgement for all that I've missed the price. You can watch the Newbury replay below.