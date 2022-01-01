Our top gossip column returns with all the whispers ahead of a fantastic day's racing on Saturday.

I Am Maximus looks a smart prospect and is fancied to kick the New Year off on the right note for Nicky Henderson in the Listed Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday. Well backed to beat the very smart My Drogo in a bumper here last season, he was a little disappointing on his comeback behind Jpr One in a novice hurdle at Exeter in November. However, he produced a much improved display to see off the highly rated Raymond Tusk on his only subsequent start, and connections believe he will be even more effective over this more demanding trip. His recent work also suggests he has progressed again.

Come On Teddy looks worth an each-way interest on his return to the Prestbury course in the Grade 2 Paddy Power Novices' Chase. A winner of a Pertemps Hurdle qualifier and a creditable third in the final of the same series at the Festival in March, he was thought to be just in need of the race on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter 25 days ago, but ran above expectations and delivered a cosy success from Fern Hill. This rates a significant step up in class, but he has come on plenty for the run and connections believe he has improved from last season.

Guard Your Dreams may have been a tad fortunate to win at this level over two miles here at the last meeting, but he most definitely has an upwardly mobile profile, and should give Brewin'upastorm and McFabulous plenty to think about in the Grade 2 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle. He had previously run a cracking race behind Buzz over a similar trip to this at Ascot, and his win over Coole Cody in a handicap at the October meeting also reads very well, given the runner up's subsequent exploits over fences. Connections are very happy with his form since that latest success, and his novice form suggests he should handle the softer ground.

Simply The Betts can leave his poor Aintree performance behind with a big run in the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase. Both ground and weather conditions were appalling on the Mildmay course that day, and it proved the wrong race at the wrong time for what was his first appearance over three miles. He began his career with Paul Nicholls with a very solid performance behind Midnight Shadow in the Paddy Power back in November, and the return to this more familiar course and distance for him, could well spark an overdue win.

Nicholls sends a handy team to Musselburgh and pick of the bunch may be Amour De Nuit in the Betway Auld Reekie Handicap Chase. His win-to-run ratio would not set any rivers alight, but he has produced two solid performances in high class handicaps over hurdles at Chepstow and fences at Newbury this season, and has dropped another 2lbs in the handicap for this less competitive event.

Stablemate Carry On The Magic has shown little over hurdles for the Champion Trainer, but he now tackles fences and has schooled well in readiness for the Betway Novices' Handicap Chase. This looks a weakish race, and if he can recapture anything like his Irish point to point form, he should make his presence felt off a mark of only 95.

Fiveandtwenty is something of a course specialist after recording each of her three wins at Musselburgh, and she can take advantage of the weight she receives from Tommy's Oscar and Christopher Wood in the Betway Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle. She is still on the same rating as her last success back in February, and has received treatment for a breathing problem since her comeback effort at Wetherby at the end of October.