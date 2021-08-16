Al Boum Photo goes for a fourth win in the Savills New Year's Day Chase at Tramore - check out his trainer's latest column here.

It’s been a great Christmas period for us and the winners continued on the final day at Leopardstown. Sharjah was very workmanlike winning the Matheson Hurdle for the fourth time, but perhaps missing the last hurdle out was a big disadvantage for him as he obviously likes jumping. But he got the job done so we were very pleased for owner, rider and horse. Echoes In Rain got things to suit her a lot better but she probably has to improve. She’s learning and maybe she’s one to stick to the mares’ division now. Saint Roi ran an absolute cracker. He was very free but jumped well and for a horse having his first run back I reckon there’s lots of improvement to come, which puts him in there with the top hurdlers in Ireland. I was particularly pleased with The Nice Guy winning the bumper on the last day which gave Patrick a full hand of bumpers for Leopardstown at Christmas. He surprised me by winning a Leopardstown bumper and it shows that he’s improving. There’s a good chance he might go hurdling now for the rest of the season with a view to going chasing in the next campaign. I was very happy with En Beton on Friday. For a horse having his first run over fences he looked like a handicapper going around Punchestown. The style of win suggests he could be a candidate for the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Happy new year to everyone. Here are my thoughts on our runners this weekend…

NEW YEAR’S DAY STORMY IRELAND - 3.10 Cheltenham

I think the ground and the conditions will suit her. Hopefully she'll run a big race. A lot of things will suit her and she's got a great chance of finishing in the first three. We haven't run too many in the Relkeel over the years, it's not a race that we've targeted, but the conditions suit her.

TEMPO CHAPTER TWO & EL FABIOLO - 12.00 Tramore

Tempo Chapter Two won here in a bumper and has previous form over hurdles, but it was good ground when he won at the track and I'm not sure he'll handle these conditions - so I'd be very careful about him. El Fabiolo is a nice Spanish Moon horse out of a Saint Des Saints mare which is a pedigree for these conditions and he's a horse I'm looking forward to seeing out. He also gets an 8lb maiden allowance which Tempo hasn't got so he has a lot of things in his favour. He ran third in the Prix Finot - a Listed race for unraced colts and geldings - at Auteuil which is usually one of the hottest races of the whole year. HORS PISTE - 1.10 Tramore

This mare has valuable experience and she gets in here with her maiden allowance and her mare's allowance. I think being by Kapgarde out of a Dom Alco mare she's another one with the pedigree for the trip and the ground. AL BOUM PHOTO, ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS, ANNAMIX, BURROWS SAINT, BRAHMA BULL - 2.20 Tramore

Al Boum comes here in great form and the track will be lovely and safe I hope with all the rain that's been there over the last 48 hours. We're very hopeful for him and that he'd repeat the victories he's had in the last three years. He's worked well for this meeting.

Acapella Bourgeois was second here last year but the real heavy ground might not suit him at this stage of his career.

Burrows Saint looks one that could run well here on this ground and at this trip. He has a chance.

Annamix is coming back in trip which will suit but the ground probably won't.

The ground won't suit Brahma Bull but his rating gives him a chance here.

HUBRISKO – 11.50 Fairyhouse

He’s a half-brother to Grand Bornand and he’ll love this track. The ground shouldn’t be any problem to him and he has every chance. ALLEGORIE DE VASSY – 12.20 Fairyhouse

She comes into this with a lot of experience from France over hurdles and on her best form she has a really good chance. ELIMAY – 2.40 Fairyhouse

This is a very tight race but 2m5f and soft ground should be no problem to Elimay. She’s well treated at the weights and that gives her the edge here. We have to give her the benefit of the doubt for her last run at Aintree, she’d had a lot of travelling over to England and I hope she comes into this in better form. JUNGLE BOOGIE & SHADOW RIDER – 3.15 Fairyhouse

We’ve two very capable runners in the beginners chase here. We’d love to split them up but we have to get them out. Jungle Boogie’s bumper and hurdle form looks very good, he looked a cut above, he’s in good form and is fit and well. Shadow Rider is a fine horse of JP McManus’. I think he’ll improve for this run but he’s one to keep an eye on for the future. KLARC KENT – 3.45 Fairyhouse

Jody Townend rides Klarc Kent in the bumper. He’s by Spanish Moon and he’s a nice type of horse, but possibly more for the future than today. He’s fit and well and ready to go, though.

NAAS SUNDAY JANUARY 2 DOLCITA – 12.30 Naas

Dolcita comes here with a run under her belt but even though there’s only five runners it looks a hot little race. I think the extra couple of furlongs will suit her down to the ground. BLUE LORD – 1.00 Naas

Heavy ground should suit him very well and his jumping method was quite good the first day. I’m hoping a repeat of that will be good enough here. WHATDEAWANT – 2.10 Naas

Whatdeawant made hard work of winning at Navan last time however I think he’s way better than that. The mistake at the second last cost him his position and with that run under his belt he’s entitled to improve. He could be value for money in a competition like this. BRONN – 2.45 Naas