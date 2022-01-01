Al Boum Photo coasted to another easy success in the Savills New Year's Day Chase at Tramore, his traditional prep race for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Willie Mullins' horse was winning the Grade 3 chase for the fourth successive year and on two other occasions he's gone on to win the Blue Riband event at the Cheltenham Festival. Last year he could only manage third behind the Henry de Bromhead-trained pair of Minella Indo and A Plus Tard at Cheltenham, but both of those horses suffered defeats this festive period. The Joe Donnelly-owned 10-year-old has done his Gold Cup prospects no harm by keeping his powder dry, but the bookmakers didn't think he enhanced his claims at Tramore, with both Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power keeping him unchanged at 14/1 for Cheltenham. That's because he only took on three inferior stablemates at Tramore and obliged at odds of 1/6, but he showcased his well being and put in a good jump at the last to seal matters.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!