Racing betting tips: Saturday January 1 1pt win Honest Vic in 12.50 Cheltenham at SP 2pts win Alnadam in 2.00 Cheltenham at 11/2 (General) 0.5pts e.w. The Mighty Don in 2.35 Cheltenham at 20/1 (1,2,3,4,5 1/5 Sky Bet, William Hill, BetFred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Al can be punters' pal Conditions are likely to be testing enough at Cheltenham on Saturday and, back into handicap company and over an ideal trip, ALNADAM makes plenty of appeal in the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase. The Dan Skelton-trained gelding was twice successful in soft ground over two-and-a-half miles at Sandown last season and doesn't look too badly handicapped on a 6lb higher mark for beating Clan Legend by nearly six lengths in February.

Alnadam was then sent to the Cheltenham Festival for the Ultima Handicap Chase, upped in distance to an extended three miles, and made a bold show amongst the leaders (jumping well) before fading quickly in the closing stages looking a non-stayer. The selection was set a very stiff task on his seasonal debut in a red hot graduation chase at Haydock in November, going off at 20/1 and duly finishing last of four behind Bravemansgame, Itchy Feet and Pay The Piper. Conceding 4lb to the high class winner was an impossible task that day but, back in handicap company, Alnadam now seems to have everything in his favour.



The danger could be top-weighted Funambule Sivola who made dramatic progress up the ratings last season before chasing home Shishkin in a Grade One at Aintree. It's possible that the French import was slightly flattered that day but he proved the run was no fluke when reappearing to finish second behind First Flow in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon over this sort of trip whereas all his best previous form had come at two miles. However, I think stamina could still be an issue as the Peterborough was fought out by unproven stayers on good ground whereas Funambule Sivola's only previous run at two-and-a-half miles on soft ground resulted in a weak finish behind Alnadam at Sandown. Vic can reign in staying chase Another horse who ran well on the same Peterborough Chase card at Huntingdon was HONEST VIC who chased home Brinkley in the novices' chase, and the nine-year-old looks handily treated in the New Four Eighty Restaurant At Cheltenham Festival Handicap Chase.

Brinkley has since disappointed (ran too bad to be true) but otherwise looks a good staying chase prospect and the first two finished miles clear of last season's Albert Bartlett runner-up Oscar Elite. Of his three runs over fences, that looked the best yet by Honest Vic whose chances are enhanced by a good course record over hurdles which included a victory just over a year ago and previous fifths in a Greatwood Hurdle and a Coral Cup. Richard Patrick's mount has a current hurdles rating of 150 but can race off just 141 here. Don can boss rivals In the Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle, it might be worth taking a bit of each-way about THE MIGHTY DON who runs over the smaller obstacles for the first time since finishing unplaced off a 7lb higher mark in the 2020 Coral Cup. Since then, Nick Gifford's stable stalwart has proved a hit-and-miss chaser and might have beaten Yala Enki here in November but for several jumping errors including a significant blunder at the final fence.