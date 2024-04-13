Live Grand National blog, previews, tips and replays

Get all the latest news and market moves ahead of this afternoon's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

All times BST

1317: Lydia Hislop and Martin Dixon have run the rule over the runners and report that Gwennie May Boy got a little warm and Black Bamboo has sweated up 'significantly' in the paddock where Monmiral looked 'absolutely fantastic'. Dixon also put in a good word for Red Risk who is reunited with claimer Freddie Gingell for the first time since they finished second in the Lanzarote. They are on the way to the start for the first race on Randox Grand National day. Nick Luck believes Monmiral should be a shorter price than he is; he's been rejuvenated by the headgear. They're bunching up and it won't be long. It's a winner for Dan Skelton and it was the second favourite Gwennie May Boy (9/2) who dotted up under Charlie Todd who stood high in his stirrups with arm aloft as he crossed the line. There was a good tussle for third with Lord Snootie edging out West Balboa and Johnnywho who ran his best race for some time. Monmiral was fifth. There was plenty of late money for the winner who, I think, was up at about 7/1 last night but he's clearly made rapid strides since joining the Warwickshire handler and completed his hat-trick in fine style with all 'the right' horses contesting the places. It looked a competitive race beforehand but Gwennie May Boy finished seven and a half lengths clear of the field.

"I think he's well in and can be better than a handicapper"

1306: West Balboa's price - c. 11/4 - and the number of runners does give the race a decent each-way look and a couple of outsiders have been put up by our tipsters and the market is looking quite lively in behind the favourite. Johnnywho (11/1) and Chantry House (18/1) were both quite popular in the early action but both are drifting now and the latter's stablemate, Bold Endeavour, has shortened up to around 14/1 from at least 20s; he ran a fine race in the Pertemps last time, a race Monmiral (9/1) won with Cuthbert Dibble (7/1) back in third. Black Bamboo (8/1) also brings Cheltenham form to the table having finished in midfield in the Coral Cup and he's widely expected to appreciate moving back up in trip. There doesn't appear to be too much love for many of the remainder at present. The Skelton team is also represented by second favourite Gwennie May Boy (6/1) who is two from two for the yard but I didn't think the Uttoxeter race he won last time was all that strong and I'm happy to take him on off 9lbs higher in a better race. Monmiral has a very obvious chance of hitting the frame but I've also persuaded myself that I had a case for supporting stablemate and top-weight Red Risk at around 33s. He's not a certain stayer and nor is he that well handicapped - and he wasn't in form when last seen either! - but he was only a short-head behind the favourite at Kempton last season, ran well behind Botox Has at Wetherby in November and Paul Nicholls has fitted him with cheekpieces. Ben Linfoot highlighted how effectively Nicholls has used headgear in the Aintree Bowl and I'm hoping some of that magic might just rub off and Red Risk can hit the frame.

1250: Our team provided their 1,2,3,4,5 for the Grand National yesterday and the Racing TV morning team have just been asked for their 1,2,3s. Tom Stanley has gone with Vanillier, Galvin and I Am Maximus. Mark Howard: Panda Boy, Limerick Lace and Mr Incredible Steve Mellish: I Am Maximus, Vanillier and Corach Rambler Lisa O'Neill put up Limerick Lace as her winner and Panda Boy in third but I'm not entirely sure of her runner-up given my illegible scrawl! The countdown to the big race is very much on but there's plenty of decent action before then and punters will be hoping that the Skeltons hit another target with West Balboa very strong in the opening handicap.

1226: Sire Du Berlais is out of the Liverpool Hurdle having been found to be lame. That's a great shame. He won the last two runnings of the Grade 1 and it would have been fantastic to see the popular stayer lining up to try and complete his hat-trick. He may not get too many more opportunities given he's now 12. That has shaken the market up obviously and Flooring Porter - placed in the last two renewals - heads the betting at 7/2, 'young pretender' Hiddenvalley Lake is 5/1 with Crambo and Strong Leader at 7s and Monkfish 'just' 17/2. There are still eight runners which is important for each-way players and I'm tempted by Buddy One. He ran a cracker to finish fourth in the equivalent race at Cheltenham and has course form having been second in a handicap at last year's meeting. I wouldn't remotely describe him as a strong fancy but at the age of seven, he could still be on the up which isn't the case with a number of his rivals and, on official figures at least, he looks overpriced as he boasts a higher rating than the current second favourite and is twice the price. That is, in part, because Hiddenvalley Lake hasn't had the opportunity to post a higher rating and Blackmore is certainly keen on her mount's chances but still, you get the drift and I'm hoping for a big run.

1216: Racing plays a big part in the local community and Aintree has had a long standing relationship (over 20 years) with the Alder Hey Children's Hospital. Earlier this week a number of jockeys, along with 2012 winner Neptune Collonges, visited the hospital and toured the wards, gifting sets of signed goggles. Cobden was among those in attendance and said: “This is my first time here, but it is a great cause and it is nice to come and support it. The children here are going through, and have gone through, a tremendous amount of treatment. It is nice to come here and do your bit and put a smile or two on the face of the children. It is a fantastic facility, and it has really opened my eyes as to what they do here. There is a good bunch of us that have come from all over the place this morning and they have put in plenty of effort. "It just goes to show what a good team of lads I ride with. You have got the likes of Jack Quinlan, Nico de Boinville, Sean Bowen and some of the Irish boys here. It is just fantastic.” Last year’s Randox Grand National-winning rider Derek Fox, who will again be on board Corach Rambler, added: "I was speaking to Brian (Hughes) yesterday about it and I thought I would pop down and have a look around. It is nice to do something like this and give back something. Racing is a great sport, and it is great for the kids to be able to meet some of the professional jockeys as it gives them a thrill. It is nice to be nice and hopefully we can make a small difference to the children’s lives on the day.” Back to the racing and a rather downbeat Barry Orr has just revealed Betfair's positions at Aintree, saying: "Interest not massive at the moment which is a bit disappointing. I don't know what the cause of that is at the moment, we'll know more after racing. "Sportsbook are paying 6 places and it looks like I Am Maximus is sure to go off favourite; he's very strong at the head of the market. Gold Cup winner Minella Indo (who will be ridden by Blackmore who is raising money for injured jockeys as part of Betfair's 'Serial Winners Fund') is a 16/1 chance, Capodanno is 25/1, Foxy Jacks is 28/1 and Adamantly Chosen has halved in price from 66/1. "West Balboa is really well supported, Brighterdaysahead is all the rage and she could take a bit of beating."

1201: An update from the course on Sky Bet's Grand National position from Shinners who tells me: "It looks increasingly likely that I Am Maximus will go off favourite for this years Randox Grand National. "He is currently our 6/1 clear favourite from Corach Rambler at 8/1 and Limerick Lace just behind him at 9/1. "In terms of our worst result in the race, Coko Beach has proved very popular over the past 48 hours. "Another two to mention who have caught the eye of Sky Bet customers are Kitty’s Light and Mr Incredible. "Of the fancied runners the two horses who would be particularly good results for us are Mahler Mission and Galvin."

1153: The bookmakers' representatives are all taking their turn in front of the cameras and Coral's Simon Clare is the latest to talk through the card. Away from the Grand National he reported that Sire Du Berlais and Hiddenvalley Lake are very solid against Flooring Porter in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle. West Balboa is not the only Skelton horse to attract support today with King Of Ryhope another solid in the market ahead of his run in the 3m 1f handicap chase. I was keen to take on Crebilly there in the 'hope' a big run in the Plate at Cheltenham may have taken the edge off him and the disappointing run of Shakem Up'arry in the Topham yesterday offers some encouragement for all that horses are all different. I couldn't really knock King Of Ryhope but I did think this race was one where we could get a turn up and I was looking towards Kinondo Kwetu (third last year) and the old boy Sam Brown. I wasn't looking for a turn-up in the Maghull Novices' Chase and favourite Found A Fifty was another very solid favourite on Coral's books. Master Chewy is proving a popular choice against him having run so well in the Arkle but I (wrongly perhaps) never really saw the case for him. I will spit my dummy out if Quilixios wins though having been with him at Cheltenham only to see him blow the start completely with Blackmore seemingly expecting a false start only for the starter to let them go. It's the Scottish National meeting at the end of next week and Clare, as his firm is a big sponsor, is hoping that Mullins takes home the lion's share of the National prize money to create a three-way race for the trainer's title. That would, it's expected, increase the likelihood of a number of the Closutton inmates making the journey to these shores over the next two weeks. Some British trainers may not be quite so keen on that happening.

1139: There's a rich legacy of Corinthian amateur jockeys in racing and the Grand National with the now-retired Sam Waley-Cohen one of the most successful. He, of course, partnered Noble Yeats to victory in this very race and the top-weight - ridden today by Harry Cobden - will appreciate the drying ground and is another whose price has contracted. Noble Yeats was fourth last year and races from a 1lb lower mark; he seems to be running as well as ever having shown up well over hurdles this season and must have a live each-way chance with his proven affinity for this unique test. Looking to follow in Waley-Cohen's steps is David Maxwell who would become the first owner / rider to win the Grand National since 1883 but the omens aren't all that positive with Rachael Blackmore (who rode Ain’t That A Shame to finish 17th in 2023) none too complimentary about his mount, Ain't That A Shame. Maxwell expressed a fear that he could be run away with going down to the first with millions of people watching around the world. “I said, ‘Rachael, it’s keeping me awake at night!’ he revealed. “She said, ‘Don’t worry, David, honestly, he’s not fast enough to run away with you, you’re going to be fine!’" Maxwell, though, is obviously excited and looking forward to the day. “It’s very exciting. The bit I can’t quite get my head round is, in the Foxhunters’ you go round once, and every time you jump one of the big ones, the key fences, you’re like, ‘Thank God I’m over Becher’s!’ Whereas with the National, you think, ‘I’ve got to jump Becher’s again and I’m going to be knackered next time!’ But it’s very exciting. It’s totally unknown territory for me, but the horse has jumped round before, he jumped round well last year. I went over to Henry’s about three weeks’ ago and had a sit on him. He’s a very civilised boy, he’s in great form. He’s actually quite a young 10, he hasn’t got too many miles on the clock, he loves the sport. He’s in very good form. “The Grand National is all about the horses - it’s all about the story of the horses. By the time they get to the age when they can run round the National, we know them, we’ve seen their characters, we know what they’re like. And they’re wonderful things, and he’s a wonderful horse. He’s a lovely character, he’s competitive and he loves life.”

1121: Michael Shinners of Sky Bet has just been standing with Hannity behind a DJ desk in one of the pavilions. A keen music fan - he's a whizz at Popmaster - Shinners looked in his element as does The Wine Tipster who is making his way up to a garishly coloured bar where he's joined by the other two presenters. They get all the tough gigs as TWT waxes lyrical about his 'go to' lager. They move on to the racing and TWT is with Mahler Mission whose young jockey, Ben Harvey, was interviewed earlier and is keen for the big race to start; keeping a lid on those big race nerves can't be easy. He also rates Adamantly Chosen and Panda Boy. Sky Bet are paying six places and Shinners reveals that I Am Maximus has been 'very, very solid' as is Panda Boy while there has been money for Capodanno and Galvin with the ground potentially coming in his favour. Meetingofthewaters is drifting as are Corach Rambler and Delta Work. So, too, are all the horses with obviously French names; apparently it's the same every year. Go figure!

1111: Ruby Walsh has just given positive mentions to Galia Des Liteaux, I Am Maximus and Capodanno. The last-named has also been the subject of a positive market move with Coral cutting that one to 28/1 (from 40s) as well as stablemate Janidil to 80/1 (from 125s). I can't see it myself but I refer you to my previous post. It's been a good week for Dan and Harry Skelton, boosting the former's title challenge and victory for Galia Des Liteaux could go a long way to sealing the deal. They have a live chance in the opening race of the day at 1.20 with West Balboa whose chance has been made a little easier with the news that Ben Linfoot's selection, Honor Grey, has been taken out of the race having been found to be lame this morning. Ben has two Grand National selections and another fancy elsewhere on the card. West Balboa won the opening handicap hurdle 12 months ago off 6lbs lower, is three from three at Aintree and looked to be on the way back when running more promisingly at Kempton last time. Now where have we seen that before?

1050: I think the last time I backed the Grand National winner was in 1996 when Rough Quest won for Mick Fitzgerald but luckily you for there's a wealth of expert opinion to be found across the pages of this website. My record rather reminds me of comments a physics teacher made after handing back my answers to a multiple choice test. Apparently there have been some studies that suggest chimpanzees and monkeys will be right between 25-33% of the time, presumably selecting answers at random. Obviously I did far worse. Anyone got a spare monkey to select a National winner for me? A mystic monkey would have better alliteration than those octopi and other animals that are occasionally wheeled out to predict sporting events. By the by, the physics teacher also happened to be involved in racing being the son of former jockey and author Dick Francis and he, Felix, is now an author in his own right as he's continued his father's legacy. Pretty much all I can remember about his physics lessons was a joke / riddle he told which went along the lines of when did Easter fall on Boxing Day. Perhaps we'd have got on better if we'd spent more time discussing racing rather than physics.

1036: There haven't been too many outsiders striking over the last two days so those dastardly bookmakers would no doubt relish a big-priced winner of the Grand National. They did get some respite in the finale yesterday when El Jefe won at 40/1 having been matched at the maximum price on the Betfair Exchange of 1000/1 to the tune of £16. Ouch. The last race doesn't often get a lot of coverage with everyone keen to dash for the door but that won't have worried El Jefe's teenage jockey Ben Smith too much. The son of trainer Mike Smith - a friend of the winner's handler, Andrew Hamilton - only got his licence in December and was understandably overjoyed, saying: "“I can’t even put it into words - it’s unbelievable. If you’d have told me I’d have a ride at this meeting, I’d have told you that you were delusional, let alone to have a winner. “Once I crossed the line I didn’t know what was happening! I couldn’t believe it - the emotions. I had to get off because he had a loose shoe which we needed to pull off, and I thought I was going to be sick! Just the emotions were everywhere. I can’t explain it. This is my first winner away from Ayr, my local track. I’ve never even been to a major festival, even spectating, so to have my first ride here at one of these major festivals, I cannot put it into words.” If you ever wondered what it might be like to walk in their shoes, that gives you some insight into the highs a winner can bring.

1022: There are two non-runners in the Grand National namely Chambard and Run Wild Fred who I don't suppose would have been on too many tickets. I Am Maximus, whose jumping has its critics, is the current 7/1 favourite with last year's winner Corach Rambler out to 17/2. Ante-post gamble Limerick Lace is 10/1; Mahler Mission and Panda Boy are 12s with Meetingofthewaters at 14s. Paddy Power report money for some of the outsiders in the field with their movers being Coko Beach 20/1 from 22s, Foxy Jacks 33/1 from 40s, Galvin 33/1 from 50s, Capodanno 33/1 from 40s, Stattler 33/1 from 40s, Mac Tottie 66/1 from 80s, Eldorado Allen 66/1 from 100s. Matt Brocklebank has, as I'm sure you know by now, put up Mac Tottie in his Value Bet column. Hot off the press, as it were, and accessible via clicking on the image below are the selections of our Punting Pointers duo Dave Massey and Rory Delargy. There are some absentees elsewhere on the card, most notably Caldwell Potter who most would have been looking forward to seeing. The novice hurdles have taken a bit of a hammering this week with Readin Tommy Wrong and the two mares all ruled out of their respective races late on; rather a shame but there you go. Today's race still has its share of interest with Brighterdaysahead the subject of glowing words from her trainer, Gordon Elliott. We could all use some of those.

