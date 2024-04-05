Sporting Life
Tiger Roll - the horse of a lifetime
National Quiz – Twenty brainteasers on the great race

By Sporting Life
16:54 · FRI April 05, 2024

Test your Aintree knowledge with our 20 brainteasers on the Randox Grand National and its colourful history.

Track and conditions

1. After which canal is the famous Canal Turn named?

2. What is the tallest fence on the Grand National course?

3. Which two fences are only jumped once during the race?

4. How old must a horse be to take part in the National?

5. How far in yards is the famous run-in from the last fence?

Record holders

6. Which jockey holds the record for most rides in the race and how many times did he win it?

7. Five horses have triumphed at the longest odds of 100-1 – what was the last horse to win at that price in 2009?

8. George Dockray, Fred Rimell and which other trainer jointly boast a record four winners apiece?

9. Grittar’s rider has the distinction of being the oldest winning jockey of the race. Name him.

10. Three winners is the most any owner has registered in the race and since 2000, which two owners have completed the feat?

Winning lines

Who said the following words after winning the National:

11. “I don’t feel male or female. I don’t even feel human, I feel unbelievable.”

12. “If the cost of winning the Grand National each year is a free bar on board on the flight from Liverpool to Dublin, it is money well spent!”

13. “You can keep you Ascot, where they look down their noses at you, you can keep your Cheltenham, with their tweeds – Liverpool is a people’s place and this is a people’s race.”

14. “After that, even sex is an anti-climax.”

15. “I’m being a big wuss. It means everything to me to win the Grand National.”

Super silks

Which Grand National winners carried the following colours:

16. Burgundy, white stripes across arms with a white star on the chest, blue cap (2016)

17. Blue body, green sleeves, green and white spotted cap (2008)

18. Emerald green and gold hoops with a white cap (2010)

19. Yellow, white stripes across arms with a red star on the chest, yellow cap with red star (2012)

20. Burgundy, yellow diamond on the chest, yellow cap (1973)

Download the Sporting Life App

Answers

1. The Leeds-Liverpool Canal which runs near the track

2. The Chair at 5ft 2in

3. The Chair and the Water Jump

4. Seven is the minimum age requirement

5. 490

6. Richard Johnson had 21 mounts, without success

7. Mon Mome

8. Ginger McCain

9. Dick Saunders

10. Trevor Hemmings (Hedgehunter, 2005, Ballabriggs, 2011, Many Clouds, 2015) and Gigginstown House Stud (Rule The World, 2016, Tiger Roll, 2018, 2019)

11. Rachael Blackmore

12. Michael O’Leary

13. Ginger McCain

14. Mick Fitzgerald

15. Sir Anthony (AP) McCoy

16. Rule The World

17. Comply Or Die

18. Don’t Push It

19. Neptune Collonges

20. Red Rum

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

