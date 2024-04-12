Willie Mullins Grand National runners

Eight runners for our star columnist in the Randox Grand National. Check out his thoughts on them all.

13:20 Fine Margin

Ran really well at Haydock first time out before disappointing at the Dublin Racing Festival. We’ve freshened him up since then and he has a lovely racing weight. He probably wants slightly better ground but if he can return to his Haydock form, he must have a chance. 13:55 Jimmy Du Seuil

He ran a fantastic race to finish second to Ballyburn at Cheltenham. He’ll like the trip and ground on Saturday I think he’s a horse who is improving. He has a huge chance. 13:55 Ile Atlantique

He was third in the same Cheltenham race and ran alright but I was a little disappointed with him. Whether we need to change tactics to get more out of him on Saturday I’m not sure, but we’ll see what we can do.

Patrick Mullins: Grand National runners

15:05 Monkfish

He disappointed in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham and made a bad mistake at the seventh fence that day. That was his first run over fences for a long time and I think he’ll be a lot better back over hurdles with that run under his belt and he looks to be a value price on Saturday. He’s a force to be reckoned with in this race. 16:00 Adamantly Chosen

Ran a cracker to win at Down Royal last time. That was the first time we upped him in trip, and he improved dramatically so going up further who knows how good he could be? The warm dry weather for the back-end of the week would be a big benefit to him if it arrives. 16:00 Capodanno

He must come here with a great chance. His target all year has been the Grand National and he ran well to finish fourth in the Ryanair at Cheltenham. He’ll handle the track and I think he’s a horse who can be better than a handicapper. I think he’s well in on Saturday.

16:00 Glengouly

Mikey O’Sullivan rides and he’s been running well in competitive chases all season. Halfway up the run-in in the Thyestes he looked like winning only to be run down. The extra trip and more jumping on Saturday will help and I’d give him a chance. 16:00 I Am Maximus

A horse that has done everything right from breaking his maiden in the Irish National with a super ride from Paul Townend who rides again and then showing huge improvement to win the Bobbyjo. I think he comes here with more than an average chance off the weight he has.

16:00 Janidil

A good, solid individual who hasn’t been setting the world alight this season and while he’ll need a lot of things to go right to win a National, he deserves to take his chance. 16:00 Meetingofthewaters

A horse with a lovely weight and Danny rides him. He ran a cracker at Christmas to win the Paddy Power and then ran a nice race in the Ultima at Cheltenham. Anything could happen, he certainly has the ability and must have an excellent chance off this weight. 16:00 Mr Incredible

Was running very well in this race last year when the saddle slipped. His form at home has been very good of late, he’s quirky but jumps and stays well. If Brian Hayes can get a clear passage, he must have a big chance. 16:00 Stattler

He didn’t run at Cheltenham because they called off the cross-country and you have to dismiss his run at Punchestown the time before because he didn’t have enough experience over those type of obstacles, especially the banks. I think the flat track will suit, jumping won’t be a problem and if he comes back to his run behind Allaho at Thurles then he has his chance, and you don’t win Nationals unless you run in them. 17:00 Hercule Du Seuil