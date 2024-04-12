Ben Linfoot free horse racing Aintree tips for ITV racing Randox Grand National day 2024

Brassil can land second National

Another year, another Grand National, but not as we know it with several new safety measures brought in at Aintree.

The main one is the field size being cut to 34 runners from 40, but there’s a shorter distance to the first fence now, too, there will be a standing start and the time of the race has been brought forward to 4pm from 5.15pm.

For all the tweaks one of the main factors for punters to consider is the ground which is soft (heavy in places) on the National course (at the time of writing) after a wet winter and a wet spring and more showers this week.

Mild temperatures and a drying breeze have added a little confusion, but it’s probably sensible to keep this simple and factor in testing conditions for the big race, even if it’s because it’s riding tacky.

The ground makes Corach Rambler’s task even harder to go back-to-back in my opinion, more so than the extra 13lb he has to carry this year, and while I can see him running well in defeat I want to take him on.

I Am Maximus is the one they all have to beat following his Irish National, Drinmore and Bobbyjo wins, a most unlikely Fairyhouse hat-trick (in that order) if you ever saw one, but this horse has a freaky Tiger Roll look about him (they are both by the same sire, Authorized) and he looks the pick of trainer Willie Mullins’ strong squad.

However, if there’s one horse I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters should fear it’s Martin Brassil’s PANDA BOY and he’s worth backing at 11/1.

Brassil is a shrewd operator when it comes to the big handicaps and 18 years on from his success in this race with Numbersixvalverde he can strike again with Panda Boy, whose preparation has very much caught the eye.

He ran well in the Irish National last year when first tried over a marathon trip and it looks like Aintree has been the target since then, his runs over two miles and then over hurdles this season very much looking like attempts to protect his mark.

It has worked, as he was fifth to I Am Maximus in the Irish National from a mark of 140, ensuring a 4lb pull at the weights with that horse here, Brassil’s charge just 6lb higher than when he contested the Fairyhouse race a year ago.

This season he has improved, his first serious run of the campaign a massive one in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown, where first-time cheekpieces and three miles saw him finish second to Meetingofthewaters, a horse he gets an 11lb pull at the weights with in this.

Minella Times was second in the same Leopardstown race before he won the National four years ago and Panda Boy underlined his claims with an eye-catching running-on fourth over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival last time.

His last two runs have hinted the National trip could unlock serious improvement in him and with the ground in his favour he has an excellent chance of sealing Aintree glory.

The Verdict: Back PANDA BOY in the Grand National (4.00 Aintree)