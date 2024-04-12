Randox Grand National 2024 tips from our experts for Aintree

Check out our experts' 1-2-3-4-5 predictions for the 2024 Randox Grand National at Aintree.
Most selected to win: MAHLER MISSION and PANDA BOY
Andrew Asquith
- MAHLER MISSION
- Galia Des Liteaux
- Minella Indo
- Limerick Lace
- Vanillier
Dan Barber
- VANILLIER
- Galia Des Liteaux
- Corach Rambler
- Noble Yeats
- Latenightpass
- MAC TOTTIE
- Chemical Energy
- Panda Boy
- Meetingofthewaters
- Mr Incredible
David Johnson
- PANDA BOY
- Daylight
- Don’t mind
- Don’t know
- Don’t care
- PANDA BOY
- Galia Des Liteaux
- I Am Maximus
- Corach Rambler
- Adamantly Chosen
Tony McFadden
- PANDA BOY
- Meetingofthewaters
- Corach Rambler
- Delta Work
- Mahler Mission
Billy Nash
- LIMERICK LACE
- Meetingofthewaters
- Mr Incredible
- Minella Indo
- Galvin
Graeme North
- CORACH RAMBLER
- Mr Incredible
- Vanillier
- I Am Maximus
- Mahler Mission
David Ord
- MEETINGOFTHEWATERS
- Panda Boy
- Galia Des Liteaux
- Mahler Mission
- The Goffer
Lewis Tomlinson
- MAHLER MISSION
- Meetingofthewaters
- Vanillier
- Minella Indo
- Corach Rambler
Phil Turner
- MAHLER MISSION
- Delta Work
- Meetingofthewaters
- Noble Yeats
- Corach Rambler
Simon Walker
- VANILLIER
- Panda Boy
- I Am Maximus
- Latenightpass
- Limerick Lace
