Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out our team's fancies for the big one on Saturday

Randox Grand National 2024 tips from our experts for Aintree

By Sporting Life
16:41 · FRI April 12, 2024

Check out our experts' 1-2-3-4-5 predictions for the 2024 Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Most selected to win: MAHLER MISSION and PANDA BOY

Click the live odds below to add either horse to your betting slip with Sky Bet, who will pay out each-way bets on the first six finishers.

Andrew Asquith

  1. MAHLER MISSION
  2. Galia Des Liteaux
  3. Minella Indo
  4. Limerick Lace
  5. Vanillier

Dan Barber

  1. VANILLIER
  2. Galia Des Liteaux
  3. Corach Rambler
  4. Noble Yeats
  5. Latenightpass
Grand National horse-by-horse guide and tips!

Matt Brocklebank

  1. MAC TOTTIE
  2. Chemical Energy
  3. Panda Boy
  4. Meetingofthewaters
  5. Mr Incredible

David Johnson

  1. PANDA BOY
  2. Daylight
  3. Don’t mind
  4. Don’t know
  5. Don’t care
https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/aintree/handicap-chase-class-1-4m-2f-74y/33397795?aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_GRANDNATIONAL

Ben Linfoot

  1. PANDA BOY
  2. Galia Des Liteaux
  3. I Am Maximus
  4. Corach Rambler
  5. Adamantly Chosen

Tony McFadden

  1. PANDA BOY
  2. Meetingofthewaters
  3. Corach Rambler
  4. Delta Work
  5. Mahler Mission
Download the Sporting Life App

Billy Nash

  1. LIMERICK LACE
  2. Meetingofthewaters
  3. Mr Incredible
  4. Minella Indo
  5. Galvin

Graeme North

  1. CORACH RAMBLER
  2. Mr Incredible
  3. Vanillier
  4. I Am Maximus
  5. Mahler Mission
Our extensive guide to the National field
🏆 Dave Ord's trophy ratings

David Ord

  1. MEETINGOFTHEWATERS
  2. Panda Boy
  3. Galia Des Liteaux
  4. Mahler Mission
  5. The Goffer

Lewis Tomlinson

  1. MAHLER MISSION
  2. Meetingofthewaters
  3. Vanillier
  4. Minella Indo
  5. Corach Rambler
DELETE

Phil Turner

  1. MAHLER MISSION
  2. Delta Work
  3. Meetingofthewaters
  4. Noble Yeats
  5. Corach Rambler

Simon Walker

  1. VANILLIER
  2. Panda Boy
  3. I Am Maximus
  4. Latenightpass
  5. Limerick Lace

More Grand National tips and features

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo