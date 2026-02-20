Live betting and paddock updates, trainer quotes, result and reaction as Constitution Hill runs at Southwell

Follow the build-up to Constitution Hill's eagerly anticipated run at Southwell as Nicky Henderson's star bids to book a Cheltenham Festival ticket.
Constitution Hill at Southwell: How to watch
- TV coverage: ITV4 from 17:15 GMT
- Race off-time: 19:30
- Runners and riders and latest odds
Live paddock updates
Find out what Constitution Hill looks like in the parade ring and follow live betting from 19:00 GMT.
Will Constitution Hill win?
Our team of experts attempt to answer that question in this preview of the race.
Punting Pointers, our midweek racing tipping team, have also had their say.
What are the latest odds?
Constitution Hill was odds-on for the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes earlier this week but has been on the drift and was around 7/4 with most bookmakers on Friday morning.
He is battling for favouritism with Square Necker, who is already proven on the all-weather.
What do connections say about today and Cheltenham?
Trainer Nicky Henderson says his 'mind changes every day' when it comes to Constitution Hill running at Cheltenham next month.
"It's a massive decision," he told Sky Sports Racing. "It's very important, there's a lot of emotional stuff hanging on the whole thing.
"It comes down to Michael (Buckley, owner) and myself, there's no point in passing the buck."
On his jumping, which has been worked on with Yogi Breisner, Henderson added: "He has been great, but it's not just that. On that score, I would be relatively confident, which might be hard to believe.
"It's the emotion of the whole thing. My mind changes every day."
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy is elated at the prospect of riding such a talented horse.
"Constitution Hill is a superstar, but unfortunately the last few races haven't gone to plan for him," Murphy told the Racing Post.
"He felt great when I rode him and it's great that he’s trying this and that I'm getting the leg-up. I'm very grateful to Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson for allowing me to ride him. It’s a privilege.
"On what he's achieved already and on his work at home, you’d expect him to run a very good race. I'm not concerned about a wide draw. I wouldn't have minded any draw."
Paul Nicholls wondering what it will achieve...
Speaking in his Betfair blog, Paul Nicholls says it will be good to witness Constitution Hill in action but has questioned what connections will actually learn from the whole thing.
He said: "There has been plenty of publicity about Constitution Hill running on the Flat on Friday this week. I'm different to Nicky Henderson, who is obviously a fantastic trainer, in that, if Constitution Hill were my horse, I would have run him in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton last weekend.
"I know he has had a fall but if you are thinking about running him in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month, if he had cantered around Wincanton he would probably have won with his head in his chest and it would have done him good.
"What will be achieved by running him on the Flat, I don't know. Nicky is in a no-win situation in that, if Constitution Hill wins great, if he doesn't win, they will all be crabbing him. But Nicky knows what he is doing so you have to trust him and his belief in his horse.
"There is a lot of hype about nothing really. It is good to see Constitution Hill out there again, but you are not going to learn anything about him by running him on the Flat.
"Remember, he ran in a point-to-point and got beat. He is by Blue Bresil and you do not see too many Blue Bresil’s win on the Flat, but he is a high-class horse so let's see what happens. Would I have ever sent one of my hurdling stars on the Flat ahead of the Cheltenham Festival? Definitely not. If Big Buck's, say, had run on the Flat over a mile-and-a-half we would still be looking for him.
"It would not surprise me if Constitution Hill were to run in the Champion Hurdle, but whether he will win I don't know. He has got to get over two or three falls, but he is still a class horse and will probably be the best horse in the field. There is a lot of pressure on Nicky and racing for him to run.
"That said, I do have a runner in tonight's race. Nardaran has been working away, he can't run on soft ground, so we have been waiting for better ground and may be waiting for a while yet. He has had a run on the Flat so we thought we would let him have a day out, go and enjoy himself. If he gets placed, we will be delighted."
More on Constitution Hill
How do you go about pricing up the Southwell race?
Dan Barber on the comparisons between Constitution Hill and Sprinter Sacre
David Ord on the major decision facing connections
Can Constitution Hill's class over hurdles see him through
