David Ord

David Ord on the Constitution Hill dilemma ahead of Southwell Flat debut

By David Ord
Thu February 19, 2026 · 2h ago

It's 09:30 on Wednesday, three weeks out from the Cheltenham Festival, and social media is alive with people tracking the declarations for a mile-and-a-half novice stakes at Southwell.

It is becoming abundantly clear that Constitution Hill has made the cut. Relief for organisers, connections and the ITV team bringing round two of Friday Night Live to an expectant nation. But you can’t help but ask yourself, how did it come to this?

The answer is relatively straightforward.

Nicky Henderson has held a training licence for 48 years. Prior to that he’d been assistant to the legendary Fred Winter for five. And you're left wondering if he has ever been faced with a dilemma like this before.

Dare you run the highest-profile horse in jumps racing in the Unibet Champion Hurdle after three falls and a submission in his last four starts?

Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill
