Constitution Hill Southwell preview: Who is taking him on

Constitution Hill will make his eagerly-anticipated Flat debut in Friday’s SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes (19:30) at Southwell, with champion jockey Oisin Murphy booked to ride.
He initially appeared to have fallen on the wrong side of the ballot after Sunday’s random draw to determine which of the 32 horses entered would make the cut, but connections – and those backing the race – will be relieved to see Constitution Hill’s name among the final field after four runners above him in the priority list were not declared on Wednesday morning.
Nicky Henderson’s stable star, who has fallen in three of his past four starts including the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle earlier this season, is the main attraction in the 12-furlong contest at the latest Friday Night Live fixture which will be shown live on ITV4.
Five-time champion Flat jockey Murphy has had three previous rides for the Henderson yard on the level, winning once.
Who is taking Constitution Hill on at Southwell?
Here we look at the 13 rivals he faces...
GAMBINO
Didn’t see the racecourse until last spring but the five-year-old made a winning debut at Gowran Park for Noel Meade before finishing second in a handicap back there form a mark of 82. Now with Dan Skelton. Timeform weight-adjusted rating 92.
SQUARE NECKER
A 160,000 euros son of Zarak and had two runs last season, finishing third at Doncaster in the spring and then winning, switched to Robson de Aguia, at Dundalk in December. Now with Kevin Philippart de Foy, he’s a potential improver. Timeform 97p.
DADDY LONG LEGS
Not as good as Constitution Hill over hurdles but useful in his own right and represents Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore. Second of 13 to Bob La Bidouille in a newcomers' race at Saint-Cloud in 2022 for Nicolas Clement, he was third in a Ballinrobe maiden for Mullins in May of last year. That was his only start on the Flat for the Closutton team. Timeform 93.
GRAZEON SUNSHINE
Flat debut for a yard who have plenty of yardsticks to go by at home. Useful bumper performer, winning at Sedgefield and finishing second at Aintree in December.
MR MCLOUGHLAN
Three-time winner over hurdles this season and again represents a stable who have plenty of Flat horses to compare him with but unraced on the level.
NARDARAN
Six-and-a-quarter lengths third of nine behind Golden Belle in newcomers' race at Saint-Cloud in 2024 on sole Flat start for Francis-Henri Graffard and has made up into a useful hurdler for Paul Nicholls since. Timeform 81.
ROADLESSTRAVELLED
Looked a very promising novice hurdler in the winter of 2024 but pulled up in last two starts and never previously run in this sphere.
STAR ARTIST
Won at Exeter in March of last year but hurdles form miles below the level Constitution Hill operates at.
TRIPOLI FLYER
Plenty of pace over two miles as a hurdler and at least as good as ever when second in a deep Ascot handicap form a perch of 140 last time. One of the livelier outsiders.
NOBLE WAY
Represents a top Flat team but cost 12,000 euros as a juvenile and has presumably been hard to train as she makes her debut as a four-year-old.
MASKED MISTRESS
Plumpton bumper winner in September but last of four in a Lingfield all-weather minor event on the flat last week. Has a mountain to climb.
MIRACLES DO HAPPEN
Placed in bumpers but moderate form in three hurdle runs so far. Impossible to fancy.
TRES BIEN
Shown next to nothing over hurdles and little more during her bumper days. Another seemingly well out of her depth.
How they bet in the Constitution Hill Southwell race
Paddy Power: 11/10 Constitution Hill, 7/4 Square Necker, 7/2 Daddy Long Legs, 10/1 Gambino, 14 Grazeon Sunshine, Tripoli Flyer, 20 Mr McLoughlan, Roadlesstravelled, 33 Noble Way, 50 Nardaran, 66 Masked Mistress, 150 Miracles Do Happen, Star Artist, 200 Tres Bien.
19:30 SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes - Runners and riders
1. Gambino (Trainer: Dan Skelton, Jockey: Hollie Doyle)
2. Square Necker (Kevin Philippart de Foy, David Egan)
3. Constitution Hill (Nicky Henderson, Oisin Murphy)
4. Daddy Long Legs (Willie Mullins, Ryan Moore)
5. Grazeon Sunshine (John & Sean Quinn, Jason Hart)
6. Mr McLoughlan (Jack Jones, Hector Crouch)
7. Nardaran (Paul Nicholls, Cieren Fallon)
8. Roadlesstravelled (Jonjo & AJ O'Neill, P.J. McDonald)
9. Star Artist (Hughie Morrison, Rob Hornby)
10. Tripoli Flyer (Fergal O'Brien, Billy Loughnane)
11. Noble Way (David O'Meara, David Nolan)
12. Masked Mistress (Jim & Suzi Best, Finley Marsh)
13. Miracles Do Happen (Tom Lacey, Luke Morris)
14. Tres Bien (Hayley Burton, Darragh Keenan)
Read more on Constitution Hill
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.