Constitution Hill Southwell preview: Who is taking him on

Constitution Hill will make his eagerly-anticipated Flat debut in Friday’s SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes (19:30) at Southwell, with champion jockey Oisin Murphy booked to ride.

He initially appeared to have fallen on the wrong side of the ballot after Sunday’s random draw to determine which of the 32 horses entered would make the cut, but connections – and those backing the race – will be relieved to see Constitution Hill’s name among the final field after four runners above him in the priority list were not declared on Wednesday morning. Nicky Henderson’s stable star, who has fallen in three of his past four starts including the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle earlier this season, is the main attraction in the 12-furlong contest at the latest Friday Night Live fixture which will be shown live on ITV4. Five-time champion Flat jockey Murphy has had three previous rides for the Henderson yard on the level, winning once.

Who is taking Constitution Hill on at Southwell? Here we look at the 13 rivals he faces... GAMBINO Didn’t see the racecourse until last spring but the five-year-old made a winning debut at Gowran Park for Noel Meade before finishing second in a handicap back there form a mark of 82. Now with Dan Skelton. Timeform weight-adjusted rating 92. SQUARE NECKER A 160,000 euros son of Zarak and had two runs last season, finishing third at Doncaster in the spring and then winning, switched to Robson de Aguia, at Dundalk in December. Now with Kevin Philippart de Foy, he’s a potential improver. Timeform 97p. DADDY LONG LEGS Not as good as Constitution Hill over hurdles but useful in his own right and represents Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore. Second of 13 to Bob La Bidouille in a newcomers' race at Saint-Cloud in 2022 for Nicolas Clement, he was third in a Ballinrobe maiden for Mullins in May of last year. That was his only start on the Flat for the Closutton team. Timeform 93. GRAZEON SUNSHINE Flat debut for a yard who have plenty of yardsticks to go by at home. Useful bumper performer, winning at Sedgefield and finishing second at Aintree in December. MR MCLOUGHLAN Three-time winner over hurdles this season and again represents a stable who have plenty of Flat horses to compare him with but unraced on the level. NARDARAN Six-and-a-quarter lengths third of nine behind Golden Belle in newcomers' race at Saint-Cloud in 2024 on sole Flat start for Francis-Henri Graffard and has made up into a useful hurdler for Paul Nicholls since. Timeform 81. ROADLESSTRAVELLED Looked a very promising novice hurdler in the winter of 2024 but pulled up in last two starts and never previously run in this sphere. STAR ARTIST Won at Exeter in March of last year but hurdles form miles below the level Constitution Hill operates at.

Tripoli Flyer in action

TRIPOLI FLYER Plenty of pace over two miles as a hurdler and at least as good as ever when second in a deep Ascot handicap form a perch of 140 last time. One of the livelier outsiders. NOBLE WAY Represents a top Flat team but cost 12,000 euros as a juvenile and has presumably been hard to train as she makes her debut as a four-year-old. MASKED MISTRESS Plumpton bumper winner in September but last of four in a Lingfield all-weather minor event on the flat last week. Has a mountain to climb. MIRACLES DO HAPPEN Placed in bumpers but moderate form in three hurdle runs so far. Impossible to fancy. TRES BIEN Shown next to nothing over hurdles and little more during her bumper days. Another seemingly well out of her depth.

How they bet in the Constitution Hill Southwell race Paddy Power: 11/10 Constitution Hill, 7/4 Square Necker, 7/2 Daddy Long Legs, 10/1 Gambino, 14 Grazeon Sunshine, Tripoli Flyer, 20 Mr McLoughlan, Roadlesstravelled, 33 Noble Way, 50 Nardaran, 66 Masked Mistress, 150 Miracles Do Happen, Star Artist, 200 Tres Bien.