Hollie Doyle rehabilitation following Bath fall

Tom Marquand has provided an update on his wife, Hollie Doyle, who is recovering from a fall at Bath in May.
Doyle broke her leg in the fall and had to have surgery on the 'complex fracture' which required plates in the leg and an 'external fixation' to keep it stable.
Marquand was at Chantilly to ride Lilt in the Prix de Diane, a race Doyle won with Nashwa in 2022, and when asked on Sky Sports Racing whether it would be good for his 'bragging rights' to collect the Classic, Marquand replied: "She's got bragging rights on me over most things.
"It's a race she can always look back on with fond memories, it was a special, special day and I wouldn't mind trying to take home one of my own; hopefully Lilt will enable me to do that today."
Providing an update on Doyle's recovery from injury, Marquand said: "She's alright, just bored to be honest.
"She's obviously dying to try and help everything along as fast as she can. She's in the gym already and just doing a bit of work on everything else that's not broken but it's going to be a while inevitably.
"She's been very fortunate, we've got some great family and friends around and everybody has been very supportive and kind.
"Hopefully it won't be too long waiting to get back on a horse."
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