Harry Eustace on Royal Ascot hopes for Time For Sandals and Docklands

The Newmarket-based trainer could not have hoped for things to have gone much better than they did at Royal Ascot in 2025 and he is relishing the prospect of taking on the very best at Britain’s most prestigious Flat meeting once again.

Eustace said: “For a lot of people, Royal Ascot is nigh on the pinnacle over a five-day carnival, and for us it's been incredibly lucky as well. We've got incredibly fond memories of it, and we're looking to keep those coming.”

Docklands was a narrow winner of the Queen Anne Stakes last year, and also won the Brittania Stakes at the meeting in 2023. The six-year-old finished a close third in the FWD Champions Mile at Sha Tin over the same distance when last seen in April.

Ahead of bidding to defend his crown in the opening race at Royal Ascot on June 16, which provides the winner with an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland through the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In.

Eustace said: “He's been quite busy through the winter, he's six, so we've got a pretty firm grip on him. He got a break after Hong Kong. He’s already had two runs, so we thought we'd take him for a racecourse gallop, which he went for last week and loved.

"He seems in excellent order and we're just looking forward to getting him to the races now.”