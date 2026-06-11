Harry Eustace on Royal Ascot hopes for Time For Sandals and Docklands

Harry Eustace enjoyed a memorable Group 1 double at Royal Ascot last year courtesy of Docklands in the Queen Anne Stakes and Time For Sandals in the Commonwealth Cup.
The Newmarket-based trainer could not have hoped for things to have gone much better than they did at Royal Ascot in 2025 and he is relishing the prospect of taking on the very best at Britain’s most prestigious Flat meeting once again.
Eustace said: “For a lot of people, Royal Ascot is nigh on the pinnacle over a five-day carnival, and for us it's been incredibly lucky as well. We've got incredibly fond memories of it, and we're looking to keep those coming.”
Docklands was a narrow winner of the Queen Anne Stakes last year, and also won the Brittania Stakes at the meeting in 2023. The six-year-old finished a close third in the FWD Champions Mile at Sha Tin over the same distance when last seen in April.
Ahead of bidding to defend his crown in the opening race at Royal Ascot on June 16, which provides the winner with an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland through the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In.
Eustace said: “He's been quite busy through the winter, he's six, so we've got a pretty firm grip on him. He got a break after Hong Kong. He’s already had two runs, so we thought we'd take him for a racecourse gallop, which he went for last week and loved.
"He seems in excellent order and we're just looking forward to getting him to the races now.”
Sandals also seeks back-to-back Royal wins
Time For Sandals posted a career-best to land the Commonwealth Cup by a neck on the final day of Royal Ascot last year against same-age opposition.
This year, she steps back to five-furlongs against older horses in the King Charles III Stakes on the opening day. The King Charles III winner earns a free starting position into the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.
Eustace said: “I do feel we're going to be competitive. It's very tough, we're now taking on, you know, the senior, older sprinters. Last year it was 3-year-olds only but she's had enough racing now to equip her for that, and from what we're seeing at home, I think we'll see an improved performance.”
Eustace hinted the pair could possibly take in a trip to the Breeders’ Cup later this year. He said: “It's been a conversation, most definitely. I've never been, and the owners have certainly never been. They're very keen to go as well. It's very much on the radar, and really, we just need to see them produce performances that gets them up to being competitive at that level again this year for us to consider it.”
He added: “With the Win and You're In Series, I do think you get what exactly what they're looking for, which is the quality. The Breeders’ Cup is definitely on our radar, and we'd love to be considering it. These two, I think, would be ready to go and be competitive there if we got the right result.”
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