Gregory comes out on top at York
Gregory comes out on top at York

Gregory back to winning ways in Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup

Horse Racing
Sat June 13, 2026 · 1h ago

Gregory defied an absence of 476 days to land the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup at York.

It was a nice way for owners Wathnan Racing to warm-up for their big week at Royal Ascot, the six-year-old winning for the first time since the Queen's Vase at that meeting in 2023.

He was brave too, boxing on dourly under James Doyle as both Tabletalk and Mount Atlas threw down late challenges.

But Gregory had the reserves to fend them off and score by a neck.

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The winning rider told ITV Racing: “Well done to everyone involved in getting him back. After his race in Saudi, which was hell of a long time ago, everyone has played a huge part in getting him back.

“He came into today in rip-roaring shape, he looked fantastic in the paddock, and he enjoyed himself there. He travelled lovely in behind and I kind of regretted going inside Al Qareem as the other horses were away from me.

“I tried to get him competitive but once he saw the others, he stuck his neck out well.”

Gregory is now guaranteed a place in the Sky Bet Ebor itself and is a 20/1 chance with the sponsors.

Royal Ascot 2026

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