Gregory back to winning ways in Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup

Gregory defied an absence of 476 days to land the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup at York.

It was a nice way for owners Wathnan Racing to warm-up for their big week at Royal Ascot, the six-year-old winning for the first time since the Queen's Vase at that meeting in 2023. He was brave too, boxing on dourly under James Doyle as both Tabletalk and Mount Atlas threw down late challenges. But Gregory had the reserves to fend them off and score by a neck.

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