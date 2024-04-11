Sporting Life
Panda Boy
Grand National tips: Rory Delargy Aintree shortlist and horses to follow

By Rory Delargy
11:55 · THU April 11, 2024

Punting Pointers maestro Rory Delargy shares the two horses that top his shortlist for the 2024 Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Panda the ideal type

The National used to suit more experienced chasers, but the alteration to the course and fences have made it like almost any marathon chase these days in terms of its demands, and as such, unexposed chasers with proven form in big-field handicaps at three miles and further are the types to look for, with five of the last eight individual winners having raced ten times or fewer over fences before scoring at Aintree. It doesn’t take too long a perusal of the runners to find Panda Boy as the beau ideal for Aintree. A close fifth in the 2023 Irish Grand National, Martin Brassil’s charge ticks all the right boxes, being a lightly raced eight-year-old with form in high-class handicaps and who has been clearly minded for one day in particular.

Despite the horse’s mark of 146 being far from certain to guarantee a run at the time of entry, the shrewd Brassil didn’t bother to enter Panda Boy in the Irish Grand National or the post-National early closers at Ayr (Scottish National) and Sandown (Bet365 Gold Cup). That is tremendously single minded and paits a picture at a horse for whom this race has been the one and only true target for the last year.

Panda Boy has plenty in common with 2021 winner Minella Times and 2022 Noble Yeats having taken in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown in December, and he shaped very well there, finishing second to the much-touted Meetingofthewaters conceding that rival 10lb. He had his prep race at the Dublin Racing Festival over hurdles, again advertising his well-being when fourth in a Listed Handicap over 3m won by Maxxum.

Meeting cannot be ignored

To my eyes he’s had the perfect prep, although if you like his chances then it makes sense that you’d have the horse who beat him at Leopardstown on your shortlist. Meetingofthewaters has since been beaten in the Ultima at Cheltenham on heavy ground but again impressed with his jumping there, and will appreciate a stiffer test. Whether he needs four miles plus is open to discussion, but it’s usually best to find out on the day, with proven marathon chasers not having the impact in the Grand National that they did in bygone days.

