Randox Grand National preview: Dan Barber Aintree shortlist

The notion that previous Aintree form is a prerequisite to winning the Grand National went out of the window several years ago now – indeed, not since Tiger Roll landed his second successive success in 2019 has a horse running in a National for anything other than the first time emerged on top.

But it would be utterly churlish to not begin a look ahead to this year‘s race with the first two from 2023, as the remarkable Corach Rambler – third in a Gold Cup in his Aintree ‘prep’ - bids to emulate Tiger Roll’s heroics by defending his crown, while fellow former Cheltenham winner Vanillier is out for revenge after his never-nearer second 12 months ago.

Rarely does a horse take as well to Aintree’s test as the characterful Corach Rambler - he made the fences look unimposing and, most strikingly, was able to hold a more prominent position than usual, which had him looking hard to beat from a long way out.

There’s something special about Corach Rambler, even compared to other high-profile National winners in recent times, and a hard race at Cheltenham looks the only negative to an otherwise very strong-looking chance.