Randox Grand National preview: Dan Barber Aintree shortlist

Timeform jumps editor Dan Barber with three horses on his Randox Grand National shortlist.
The notion that previous Aintree form is a prerequisite to winning the Grand National went out of the window several years ago now – indeed, not since Tiger Roll landed his second successive success in 2019 has a horse running in a National for anything other than the first time emerged on top.
But it would be utterly churlish to not begin a look ahead to this year‘s race with the first two from 2023, as the remarkable Corach Rambler – third in a Gold Cup in his Aintree ‘prep’ - bids to emulate Tiger Roll’s heroics by defending his crown, while fellow former Cheltenham winner Vanillier is out for revenge after his never-nearer second 12 months ago.
Rarely does a horse take as well to Aintree’s test as the characterful Corach Rambler - he made the fences look unimposing and, most strikingly, was able to hold a more prominent position than usual, which had him looking hard to beat from a long way out.
There’s something special about Corach Rambler, even compared to other high-profile National winners in recent times, and a hard race at Cheltenham looks the only negative to an otherwise very strong-looking chance.
Vanillier held quite the opposite of a prominent position last year, yet his stamina shone through as he closed down the idling winner all the way to the line having taken two out no better than ninth.
With some potentially generous handicapping to note as well, it’s hard to see him not making his presence felt in a big way again.
And as for those Aintree first-timers for 2024, the relatively youthful mare Galia Des Liteaux wants considering for all there are several others likely to make more noise in the lead-up, based mainly on her fine effort from a lofty mark behind the well-in My Silver Lining in the Classic Chase at Warwick on the only other occasions she’s had a crack at a marathon distance.
