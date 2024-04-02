Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Corach Rambler holds off Vaniller to win the Randox Grand National
Corach Rambler holds off Vaniller to win the Randox Grand National

Randox Grand National preview: Dan Barber Aintree shortlist

By Dan Barber
10:49 · WED April 03, 2024

Timeform jumps editor Dan Barber with three horses on his Randox Grand National shortlist.

The notion that previous Aintree form is a prerequisite to winning the Grand National went out of the window several years ago now – indeed, not since Tiger Roll landed his second successive success in 2019 has a horse running in a National for anything other than the first time emerged on top.

But it would be utterly churlish to not begin a look ahead to this year‘s race with the first two from 2023, as the remarkable Corach Rambler – third in a Gold Cup in his Aintree ‘prep’ - bids to emulate Tiger Roll’s heroics by defending his crown, while fellow former Cheltenham winner Vanillier is out for revenge after his never-nearer second 12 months ago.

Rarely does a horse take as well to Aintree’s test as the characterful Corach Rambler - he made the fences look unimposing and, most strikingly, was able to hold a more prominent position than usual, which had him looking hard to beat from a long way out.

There’s something special about Corach Rambler, even compared to other high-profile National winners in recent times, and a hard race at Cheltenham looks the only negative to an otherwise very strong-looking chance.

https://amzn.to/3TDs0M2

Vanillier held quite the opposite of a prominent position last year, yet his stamina shone through as he closed down the idling winner all the way to the line having taken two out no better than ninth.

With some potentially generous handicapping to note as well, it’s hard to see him not making his presence felt in a big way again.

And as for those Aintree first-timers for 2024, the relatively youthful mare Galia Des Liteaux wants considering for all there are several others likely to make more noise in the lead-up, based mainly on her fine effort from a lofty mark behind the well-in My Silver Lining in the Classic Chase at Warwick on the only other occasions she’s had a crack at a marathon distance.

More in the series

David Ord: My National shortlist

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo