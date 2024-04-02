Randox Grand National preview: David Ord Aintree shortlist

David Ord with the three horses on his shortlist for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Click here for full Randox Grand National racecard and free video form 1 Meetingofthewaters (Current top price 16/1) Here’s a potential shortener in the betting market. He could easily emerge as Willie Mullins’ number one contender in the eyes of the punters and sit second behind Corach Rambler in the bookmakers’ lists. He has a lot going for him. He’s only had six starts for the Closutton matestro and is improvjng with each of them, winning the ultra-competitive Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December and then tanking trough the Ultima at Cheltenham before finishing third behind Chianti Classico. He shaped there like a well-handicapped horse, there’s already plenty of people, his trainer included, who feel he’ll be the choice of JP McManus’ retained rider Mark Walsh and there remains the prospect of further progress. He’s only seven but as Bob Dylan growled the times they are a changing. A six-year-old novice chaser won Monday’s Irish Grand National and Noble Yeats was seven – and at the same stage of his career over fences – when winning the Nash itself back in 2022. He didn’t run as well in the Ultima either.

2 Panda Boy (Current top price 14/1) Not Peru Man as I called him on a January podcast. He doesn’t exist – but this eight-year-old does and was on the shortlist for the National after finishing fifth in the 2023 Fairyhouse version, travelling well for the bulk of the race off the back of an interrupted preparation before finishing fifth behind I Am Maximus. This season he took in a couple of graded chases before dipping his toes back into the handicap waters when chasing home Meetingofthewaters at Christmas. In first-time cheekpieces he produced a career-best effort, staying on all the way to the line to get within four-and-a-half lengths of the winner. It was a case of job done for the shrewd Martin Brassil who opted for a handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival where he ran a screamer behind Maxxum, again closing at the finish in fourth. He’s 11 pounds better off with his Festive conqueror at Aintree and has to be a player if taking to the fences.