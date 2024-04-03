Grand National tips: Matt Brocklebank Aintree shortlist and horses to follow

Our Value Bet expert highlights the three horses currently on his shortlist for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
Willie Mullins' Grand National team is about as deep as it is wide, and picking between them won't be an easy task for punters.
I came away from Cheltenham thinking Ultima third Meetingofthewaters had Aintree scribbled all over him and although still so inexperienced, the seven-year-old might never get a better chance of striking gold here having been allotted a weight of 10-7 prior to his promising Festival effort.
His jumping at Prestbury Park was not foot-perfect and it's well worth underling the fact he'd unseated Brian Hayes in Leopardstown's valuable 2m5f handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, but the Grand National course is nowhere near as fearsome a jumping test as it once was and I'd be less concerned about this one's technique than I Am Maximus for the same owner/trainer combination, as he can go markedly left at times.
Meetingofthewaters was apparently only finding his second wind after the final fence in the Ultima and he promises to be well suited by the stiffer stamina test at Aintree. In addition, the unsettled forecast isn't an issue at all either as he's proven in very soft conditions.
Sticking with that man Mullins and - coincidentally - another who has unseated rider Brian Hayes, Mr Incredible could be worth another chance in the great race after the saddle slipped at the Canal Turn 12 months ago, leaving Hayes with no chance at all.
This horse's 'superpowers' had included refusing to race and some very sticky jumping earlier in his career, but Mullins has gradually turned him around and he went into Aintree last year on the back of highly creditable placed efforts in the Warwick Classic Chase and the Kim Muir at Cheltenham.
He's been kept very fresh this time around, running just the once all season and duly produced another small career-best when second under top weight in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter in the middle of last month.
He was staying on all the way to the line in heavy conditions that day and runs off the same mark (150) at Aintree, just 5lb higher than last year when sent off a well-backed 14/1 shot. He's got to be on the shortlist again at a similar sort of price.
I'm not completely giving up on long-range fancy Chemical Energy but you've got to know when to take a pull with these things and, hand on heart, I can't be sure he'll even line up if the wet weather continues deep into next week (which does look likely). He's been given an entry in the Scottish version the following weekend which is a bit of an ominous sign as conditions could be a bit better come Ayr.
So I'll change tack and alert readers to the 100/1 quotes being dangled about Mac Tottie.
Admittedly, he's enjoyed most of his better days in the spring sunshine but he's basically happy on all types of terrain and I'm hoping it's just a case of him generally coming good at this time of year rather than any prerequisite for better underfoot conditions.
He's going to need to pull out something special to win a National off a career-high mark of 148, but I've always wanted to see what Mac Tottie could do in the big one, having won the Grand Sefton and the Topham over this course in the past.
He continued his love-affair with the place when winning over the regulation fences at Aintree on Boxing Day earlier this season and I'm happy to overlook the lesser efforts since as one was over hurdles and the other came on a right-handed track (Ascot) which never looked likely to suit.
Stamina is the question mark with Peter Bowen's star but his breeding offers plenty of hope and the trainer is confident he'll stay well enough. He's just the sort to give his backers an excellent run for their money - for at least a circuit and a half anyway...
