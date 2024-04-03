Grand National tips: Matt Brocklebank Aintree shortlist and horses to follow

Our Value Bet expert highlights the three horses currently on his shortlist for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Meet me there... Willie Mullins' Grand National team is about as deep as it is wide, and picking between them won't be an easy task for punters. I came away from Cheltenham thinking Ultima third Meetingofthewaters had Aintree scribbled all over him and although still so inexperienced, the seven-year-old might never get a better chance of striking gold here having been allotted a weight of 10-7 prior to his promising Festival effort. His jumping at Prestbury Park was not foot-perfect and it's well worth underling the fact he'd unseated Brian Hayes in Leopardstown's valuable 2m5f handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, but the Grand National course is nowhere near as fearsome a jumping test as it once was and I'd be less concerned about this one's technique than I Am Maximus for the same owner/trainer combination, as he can go markedly left at times. Meetingofthewaters was apparently only finding his second wind after the final fence in the Ultima and he promises to be well suited by the stiffer stamina test at Aintree. In addition, the unsettled forecast isn't an issue at all either as he's proven in very soft conditions. Click here to back Meetingofthewaters with Sky Bet

Mr Incredible stronger than ever? Sticking with that man Mullins and - coincidentally - another who has unseated rider Brian Hayes, Mr Incredible could be worth another chance in the great race after the saddle slipped at the Canal Turn 12 months ago, leaving Hayes with no chance at all. This horse's 'superpowers' had included refusing to race and some very sticky jumping earlier in his career, but Mullins has gradually turned him around and he went into Aintree last year on the back of highly creditable placed efforts in the Warwick Classic Chase and the Kim Muir at Cheltenham. He's been kept very fresh this time around, running just the once all season and duly produced another small career-best when second under top weight in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter in the middle of last month. He was staying on all the way to the line in heavy conditions that day and runs off the same mark (150) at Aintree, just 5lb higher than last year when sent off a well-backed 14/1 shot. He's got to be on the shortlist again at a similar sort of price. Click here to back Mr Incredible with Sky Bet