Grand National tips: Antepost preview and bets for Aintree on Saturday April 13 2024

Beware the Brassil trio

The decision to reduce the maximum field size from 40 to 34 ahead of the 2024 Randox Grand National has, somewhat ironically, made things look a lot more cramped from the perspective of an antepost punter.

The previous safety limit had been in place since the year this scribe was born so it’ll no doubt take another couple of years at least to figure out exactly how best to approach things when it comes to taking aim from long range after the unveiling of the weights. Having said that, I’m willing to risk the great race cuts up a little from this point and can happily look just outside the current top 34.

Martin Brassil, who oversaw the National victory of Numbersixvalverde in 2006, has enjoyed something of a renaissance in recent seasons, certainly compared to the majority of training establishments outside of the big three in Ireland, and it’s not hard to envisage him enjoying more high-profile success at some of the major spring festivals again this year. Fastorslow spearheads the select team heading to Cheltenham and Brassil has three engaged in Aintree's highlight, with something to recommend every one of them.

Longhouse Poet has tried and failed on a couple of occasions in the past but now finds himself fairly well-handicapped, while Panda Boy (will need at least nine to drop out between now and declaration time) was an eyecatcher over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival. He has long looked the sort for a marathon trip over fences at some stage.

The more devilish risk-taker in me fancies having a dart at the final Brassil entry, novice Destermore House, who appeared to spark dreams of further Grand National glory for the owners of Numbersixvalverde (who had also won the Irish version in 2005) when following up his Kilbeggan success back in August with a very strong staying performance under Ricky Doyle to win the Kerry National.

He’s picked up a bit more experience in soft-ground, small-field novice events since and could easily bounce back in the spring, but the lure of Fairyhouse is presumably going to be quite strong for his connections and I can just about overlook the tempting 50/1 on offer given he’s down as number 58 on the revised Aintree list.