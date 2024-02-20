Sporting Life
Corach Rambler holds off Vaniller to win the Randox Grand National
Vanillier (grey) was runner-up to Corach Rambler in last year's Grand National

Grand National weights analysis and tip | Timeform's view

By Timeform
15:49 · TUE February 20, 2024

Timeform's chase handicapper Phil Turner identifies the horses of interest following the release of the Grand National weights on Tuesday.

The Irish had to settle for minor honours in the Grand National last season when Corach Rambler, trained by Lucinda Russell, became the first horse based in Britain to win the race since his stablemate One For Arthur was successful in 2017. However, the next six home were trained in Ireland and the runner-up, Vanillier, is likely to be a big player again after he was handed a BHA mark only 4 lb higher than the mark he competed from last year (Corach Rambler must run off 13 lb higher).

Timeform's chase handicapper Phil Turner said: "Irish yards have won four of the last five renewals and look to have another strong hand this year. Indeed, it’s not out of the question Vanillier would have made it five in a row last year had he been asked for his effort earlier and he tops the Timeform ratings at this stage.

"Admittedly, the statistics are rather stacked against Gavin Cromwell's contender given that Red Rum (in 1977) is the last National runner-up to go one better 12 months later, but a BHA mark of 151 – just 4 lb higher than last year – still looks generous for a Grade 1-winning hurdler who’s clearly had another campaign geared around keeping his powder dry until the weights were released.”

Download the Sporting Life App

Horses trained in Ireland dominate the list of Grand National entries and are responsible for four of the five highest-rated contenders on Timeform's adjusted figures following the release of the weights on Tuesday. Mahler Mission is one of those prominent on Timeform's ratings and Turner is expecting a bold bid from John McConnell's stable star.

Turner said: "Mahler Mission arguably makes the most appeal at this stage. He was set to easily defeat subsequent Grand National third Gaillard du Mesnil when tipping up in last year’s National Hunt Chase and fully confirmed that form when an excellent second in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last time in what promises to be this season’s strongest piece of handicap chase form on British soil.

"Despite that late Cheltenham fall, Mahler Mission is an assured jumper and his prominent style of racing is likely to prove ideally suited to the demands of Aintree. All in all, he ticks the most boxes at this stage – although it’s worth remembering that plenty can change between now and April 13th."

Turner added: "For those looking for attractive outsiders, then you could do a lot worse than the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work and Galvin. Admittedly, the law of averages suggest they may prove vulnerable to younger legs but they still have plenty of back class to draw on and BHA marks in the mid-150s are clearly potentially lenient for horses who were genuine Cheltenham Gold Cup contenders in the recent past – indeed, Delta Work is currently trading at three times the price he was sent off in the 2023 Grand National."

Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the 2024 Grand National

183 - VANILLIER

182 - DELTA WORK

182 – LE MILOS

181 – CHEMICAL ENERGY

181 – MAHLER MISSION

180p – MONBEG GENIUS

180 – CLASSIC GETAWAY

180x – FAROUK D’ALENE

179 – ELDORADO ALLEN

179 – GALVIN

179 – PANDA BOY

179 – SALVADOR ZIGGY

Selected others

178 – CONFLATED

178 – CORACH RAMBLER

178 – NOBLE YEATS

177 – CAPODANNO

177 – KITTY’S LIGHT

177 – MR INCREDIBLE

177 - THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE

176 – HEWICK

175+ - NASSALAM

170+ - LATENIGHTPASS

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

