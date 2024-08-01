Goodwood Saturday Racing Tips: Best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple selections & Placepot tips

Our all-in-one preview pulls together the best bets from our expert team, a suggested Placepot permutation and a recommended multiple.

Our experts' best bets MISSION TO MOON – 4.10 Goodwood (David Ord)

He won here in May and MISSION TO MOON returns to the Goodwood on a four pounds higher mark and with a big chance. Roger Varian’s charge has run twice since, finishing second to Rhoscolyn at Epsom on Oaks Day and fourth in the Britannia. That effort shows he handles a quicker surface and he has a handy low draw. JEHANGEER - 4.10 Goodwood (Matt Brocklebank)

The combination of gelding and wind operations look to have helped transform JEHANGEER into the horse trainer Kevin Ryan always thought he could be and a 5lb rise for his Thirsk win looks perfectly reasonable. A step up to seven furlongs looks bound to suit this well-bred son of Kodiac based on the last effort and he'll be perfectly at home if the forecast showers arrive on Saturday afternoon.

Recommended multiple: Lucky 15 13:50 Goodwood – Lion’s Pride He is probably a better horse on the all-weather but LION’S PRIDE has the perfect conditions on Saturday to prove he can do it on the grass too. In a trappy five-runner race with not a lot of obvious pace, the turn of foot he showed when sprinting past subsequent Group 1-winner Measured Time at Kempton last year could be crucial. 14:25 Goodwood – Align The Stars Having originally been declared to run in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes on Thursday, it looks significant that the Johnston team have opted for this handicap for ALIGN THE STARS. He's a progressive young stayer in the mould of so many from the yard over the years and he can continue his rise through the ranks here. 15:00 Goodwood - Caius Chorister CAIUS CHORISTER has taken her form to a new level this season, splitting Coltrane and Sweet William at Ascot before a narrow second to the latter at Sandown who was an excellent second to Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup earlier this week. A 20-lengths sixth in the Gold Cup last time doesn’t tell the full story either after she pulled her way to the front at halfway which understandably took its toll late on ever the extended trip. Back at a more suitable distance at a track she likes (won here in 2022) she can serve it up to Free Wind. 15:35 Goodwood – Seven Questions Three-year-olds have a decent record in the Stewards’ Cup and SEVEN QUESTIONS can enhance that record on Saturday. He sprung a surprise to win the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket in May but there was no fluke about it and he had some good horses in behind with both Kerdos (5th) and Mitbaahy (7th) winning Group 2’s on their next starts. He’s the class act in the race and the hustle and bustle of a big field handicap over six furlongs promises to suit his run style.

Timeform race-by-race verdicts 1.50 Goodwood AIMERIC has returned an improved performer, going close at Newmarket 5 weeks ago, and gets the vote back up in class in a trappy Group 3. Al Aasy is undoubtedly the class act but is far from bomb-proof and the progressive Relentless Voyager might emerge as a bigger danger. 2.25 Goodwood Several of these boast progressive profiles, with FAIRBANKS just about the most appealing of the lot given he was value for extra having impressed with how he put a seal on matters at Newmarket 3 weeks ago. Charlie Johnston saddles a couple of very interesting contenders in Knightswood and Align The Stars, while a well-run race over this trip would bring Dancing In Paris firmly into the equation.

3.00 Goodwood FREE WIND was no match for Bluestocking on her reappearance back in May, but there's no disgrace in that and, with conditions very much in her favour, she has to be considered the one to beat judged on the pick of her form. Melo Melo will be a big threat if returning to her best, while Caius Chorister also warrants plenty of respect having taken her form to a new level this year. 3.35 Goodwood PUROSANGUE would be running off 4 lb higher had the handicapper been able to reassess him for this after Sandown. The ground is unlikely to be as soft as it was on that occasion but this son of Aclaim has winning form on quicker ground and gets the vote ahead of Wokingham runner-up Dark Trooper. Glenfinnan wasn't too far behind Dark Trooper in the Wokingham and Michael Dods has his team in excellent form so he's also shortlisted along with Billyjoh and Ramazan. 4.10 Goodwood Kevin Ryan's JEHANGEER showed the benefit of breathing surgery/being gelded when an impressive scorer at Thirsk last time and with this step up to 7f looking sure to suit he edges the vote in this highly competitive event. Roger Varian's Mission To Moon brings very sold handicap form to the table and is feared most ahead of in-form quartet Arctic Thunder, Ballymount Boy, Cuban Tiger and Qirat. 4.45 Goodwood Ralph Beckett holds a strong hand with ANGELO BUONARROTI and Consolidation with his new-recruit Angelo Buonarroti earning the vote having acquitted himself very well on debut when beaten just under 3 lengths in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. There are plenty of potential improvers in opposition, headed by Spell Master, whose trainer has won the last 2 renewals. 5.20 Goodwood NATIVE WARRIOR took his form to a new level when third in Brittania Stakes last time and still has relatively few miles on the clock. He makes plenty of appeal. Magic Memories, Gloucestershire and Desfondado make up the shortlist.