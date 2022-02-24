The mighty mare Quevega made Cheltenham Festival history back in 2014 when winning the David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle for a sixth year in a row. Here, you can look back on all of them.

From 2009 to 2014, Quevega's career revolved around dominating two major races; the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and the World Series Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival. A real fan favourite who achieved a peak Timeform rating of 164, Willie Mullins' classy mare struck four times in Grade 1 company at Punchestown and after securing her first Cheltenham triumph in 2009 when slamming her rivals by 14 lengths in the (Grade 2) David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle, she'd go on to create Festival history by landing it six times out of six under Ruby Walsh.

2009: Quevega's first victory You can watch this race below - as well as every replay from British and Irish racecourses - by becoming a Sporting Life member for FREE.

In 2013, Quevega became the first horse since Golden Miller – winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup each year from 1932 to 1936 – to win more than four races at the meeting.

And 12 months later the French-bred star created more Festival history as she eclipsed Golden Miller to became the first horse to win the same race six times out of six.

Unfortunately for Quevega, the Mares' Hurdle was classified as a Grade 2 contest throughout her period of dominance in the race and was upgraded to Grade 1 status in 2015, just a year after her final victory in the contest. Here you can watch all her Cheltenham wins: Watch all of Quevega's wins

QUEVEGA'S SIX MARES' HURDLE WINS AT THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL

Interestingly, Quevega's exciting son, Facile Vega, is the current market leader heading into this year's Champion Bumper. Representing the Closutton team, he'll be looking to follow in the hoof-prints of his highly successful mother and keep the Cheltenham success flowing in the family.

Quevega's stunning career statistics