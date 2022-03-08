Relive an unforgettable 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup, where the legendary Desert Orchid became a Festival hero.

Dessie. One word that means so much. A fearless, bold jumping grey, he defied convention. As he rolled on through remarkable season after remarkable season he developed his own fan club, took racing off the back pages and onto the front ones and was a regular feature on the mainstream media. He was unique. Desert Orchid was always striking to look at and cut a bold sight out in front but by the autumn of 1986 we thought we knew his limitations. Good without being brilliant, the sort of horse who'd won Kingwell and Tolworth Hurdles, a Henry VIII too, but he liked going right-handed and came up short on the very big days. He finished third in the Arkle in his novice season, for example. It seemed clear he was going to be a staple in the big races for years to come without necessarily landing one. How wrong we were. Stepped up to three miles for the 1986 King George at Kempton and sent off a relatively unconsidered 16/1 chance, he ran his rivals ragged under Simon Sherwood. By the last he was clear, Door Latch and Forgive 'N Forget giving legless and hapless pursuit. So he was a three miler, then. Well, no. For two successive Cheltenham Festivals his target remained the Champion Chase, finishing third and second. Solid runs - and in 1989 he still had the speed to give lumps of weights and a beating to Panto Prince in a Victor Chandler of the ages at Ascot. But by then he'd defied top weight to win a Whitbread over three miles and five furlongs. We're not dealing with the ordinary here. In 1989 he finally got his shot at a Gold Cup but the weather gods didn't seem amused. Torrential rain left trainer David Elsworth sheltering in the toilets, trying to avoid owner Richard Burridge and the delicate conversation over whether they should run. Elsworth was adamant they should and the grey's remarkable and uplifting rally after the last to beat a top-class mudlark in Yahoo raised the roof, and the spirits of the sport. The glow still exists to this day. Sherwood, who took over the steering from Colin Brown, was replaced by Richard Dunwoody when the curtain came down on his own career but the mould-breaking Desert Orchid rolled on. He won four King Georges in total, an Irish Grand National under a welter-burden when sent off even money despite concede nearly two stone to all of his rivals. From Tingle Creeks and Victor Chandlers, to Whitbreads, Gold Cups and the Fairyhouse feature. Two miles to three miles five, fast ground to desperately heavy. Under high weights in handicaps or on level terms with the best around, he came, he saw and he conquered. Just remind yourself of his brilliance and bravery by watching this again. Time moves on, yet it will never grow old.

Desert Orchid 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup

Timeform - the golden years Check out Timeform's season-by-season review of the golden years of Desert Orchid's career. 1986/87 Season This was a season during which Desert Orchid showed his versatility with victories ranging from two miles to three miles in conditions ranging from good to firm to soft. His meteoric rise began in November at Sandown when readily making all in the Holsten Lager Handicap Chase, again over two and a half miles. His jumping was then to blame when fourth in a valuable Ascot handicap, making mistakes throughout, but he produced a tremendous display dropped back in trip for the two-mile Frogmore Handicap Chase at the same course in December, helping force a strong pace and impressively keeping up the gallop to win by 12 lengths. Connections then decided to step him up to three miles for the first time, having a tilt at the King George VI Chase. Due to his zestful nature, there was a widespread view – outside of his connections – that Desert Orchid wasn’t going to stay the extra distance. He was a 16/1 chance and ridden by Simon Sherwood, deputising for stable jockey Colin Brown who was aboard stable companion Combs Ditch, runner-up in the previous two renewals. The field also included the previous Gold Cup winner Forgive’N Forget and three-time King George victor Wayward Lad.

DESERT ORCHID'S TOP 3 KING GEORGE VI CHASE WINS AT KEMPTON PARK