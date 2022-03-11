A stunning week for Rachael Blackmore at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival was completed when she became the first woman to secure the coveted top jockeys’ award.

Six wins – including a history-making victory aboard Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle – saw her rocket to the summit of the sport, earning plaudits from the likes of Ruby Walsh and Sir Anthony McCoy and Ruby Walsh.

Indeed, her tally of winners for the week was second only to Walsh's seven in 2009 and 2016, while the best McCoy ever achieved was five back in 1998.

Blackmore, who was presented with the top jockey award - the Ruby Walsh Trophy - by McCoy, is also now the most successful female jockey in Cheltenham Festival history with eight having eclipsed Nina Carberry's record of seven.

The Irish star bagged five Grade One's during the week - one fewer than Walsh's record of six in 2016 - and so nearly made it six with the Gold Cup through A Plus Tard, who found only stablemate Minella Indo too good.

