Scroll down to watch Rachael Blackmore's six Cheltenham Festival wins

Watch: Rachael Blackmore's super six winners at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival including Honeysuckle and Allaho

By Sporting Life
13:30 · FRI March 11, 2022

Rachael Blackmore enjoyed a history-making Cheltenham Festival in 2021 and here you can relive all of her six victories.

A stunning week for Rachael Blackmore at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival was completed when she became the first woman to secure the coveted top jockeys’ award.

Six wins – including a history-making victory aboard Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle – saw her rocket to the summit of the sport, earning plaudits from the likes of Ruby Walsh and Sir Anthony McCoy and Ruby Walsh.

Indeed, her tally of winners for the week was second only to Walsh's seven in 2009 and 2016, while the best McCoy ever achieved was five back in 1998.

Blackmore, who was presented with the top jockey award - the Ruby Walsh Trophy - by McCoy, is also now the most successful female jockey in Cheltenham Festival history with eight having eclipsed Nina Carberry's record of seven.

The Irish star bagged five Grade One's during the week - one fewer than Walsh's record of six in 2016 - and so nearly made it six with the Gold Cup through A Plus Tard, who found only stablemate Minella Indo too good.

Here you can watch all her super six victories below - as well as every replay from British and Irish racecourses - by becoming a Sporting Life member for FREE.

Honeysuckle: Champion Hurdle, Grade One (Tuesday, March 16)

Bob Olinger: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, Grade One (Wednesday March 17)

Sir Gerhard: Champion Bumper, Grade One (Wednesday March 17)

Allaho: Ryanair Chase, Grade One (Thursday March 18)

Telmesomethinggirl: Mares' Novices' Hurdle, Grade Two (Thursday March 18)

Quilixios: JCB Triumph Hurdle, Grade One (Friday March 19)

