Sir AP McCoy won two Cheltenham Festival Gold Cups during his legendary career and we look back at both iconic moments.

Sir AP McCoy had already shown plenty of signs that he could become a National Hunt legend prior to the 1997 Cheltenham Festival having already notched up his first of 20 successive Champion Jockey titles. One of the 175 victories that helped him achieve that maiden crown during the 1995/96 campaign was his first at the Cheltenham Festival under Kibreet in the relatively low-key Grade Three Grand Annual Chase, but this year he would ride into stardom in emphatic fashion. On an incredible opening day, the 22-year-old claimed his first Cheltenham Grade One under Or Royal in the Arkle before lighting up Prestbury Park in the very next race with Make A Stand in the Champion Hurdle.

1997 Guinness Arkle Challenge Trophy Chase

1997 Champion Hurdle Make A Stand Includes Replay & Enclosure

These were his first two Cheltenham successes for Martin Pipe, for whom he’d forge a long and successful partnership, but it would be a Noel Chance-trained horse that would help him bring up a glorious hat-trick as 20/1 shot Mr Mulligan landed the Gold Cup. In doing so McCoy also emulated Fred Winter (1961) and Norman Williamson (1995) by completing the Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double at the same Festival – an achievement that no other rider has managed since despite countless attempts.

1997 Cheltenham Gold Cup Mr Mulligan Includes Replay & Enclosure

McCoy’s treble sealed the top jockey prize and he’d repeat the feat for his second – and last – time 12 months later when winning the Arkle (Champieve), Cathcart Challenge Cup (Cyfor Malta), County Hurdle (Blowing Wind), the Grand Annual (Edredon Blue) and the Pertemps Final (Unsinkable Boxer). However, he’d have to wait another 14 years before he could taste Gold Cup glory again with his 27th Cheltenham Festival winner: A quite brilliant ride on 2012 hero Synchronised in the colours of JP McManus and Jonjo O’Neill. In many ways this performance epitomised his career, as he stayed in touch with the leaders before making his move two fences from home and staying on up the hill for an unforgettable triumph. “He’s all heart and will to win,” said McCoy. And the same was true of his jockey.

McCoy's other feature victories at Cheltenham Aside from his aforementioned victory on Make A Stand, McCoy won two other Champion Hurdles amongst his 31 career Cheltenham victories from 1997 to 2015 on Brave Inca (2006) and Binocular (2010) while he also landed the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Edredon Bleu in 2000. Surprisingly he never managed to do the same in the Stayers' Hurdle but here's a look back at the feature races he did win.

Brave Inca - AIG Champion Hurdle (2006)

2000 Queen Mother Champion Chase Edredon Bleu Includes Enclosure