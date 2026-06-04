Epsom tips: World Pool Oaks day preview

Graham Cunningham sets the scene ahead of Oaks day at Epsom and provides his World Pool selections.

Safe to say Epsom could do with a revival for the 2026 Betfred Derby Festival. The weather didn’t play ball last year – and it looks patchy again this time – but day one has an intriguing Oaks as the highlight of a strong World Pool programme and five of the eight races are well worth a second look.

16.00: Betfred Oaks (2400m) Amelia Earhart is following the Minnie Hauk path from Chester to Epsom – and her claims look solid after an emphatic Roodee success - but paying the Aidan and Ryan tax isn’t ideal for WP purposes and THUNDERING ON is a value win and place alternative. Joseph’s filly is bred to be very good, by Frankel out of a G1 winner over 2000m, and the way she quickened out of a pocket to land a Navan G3 was impressive. This longer trip ought to suit and Amelia’s stable mate CAMEO is another add to the Quinella mix after showing marked progress for the step up to middle distances in the Lingfield trial. 13.30: 3YO Dash (1000m) A host of progressive, speedy youngsters on deck for the opener and those who force what looks bound to be a strong pace need to be mindful of overdoing things. NAANA’S SHADOW looms large among the pace pushers and she’s thriving after the move from Alice Haynes to Katie Scott, bolting up at Catterick before finishing a solid third at York. Heavy rain could be a concern, but her bright speed suggests Epsom will be ideal and the fact that Murphy rides for the first time is another notable point. 14.40: Diomed Stakes (1700m)

Seagulls Eleven and Oisin Murphy make all the running

Is Persica still the same horse who swept from last to first under Ryan Moore to win this G3 last year? The World Pool market could suggest he is but I’m not so sure and SEAGULLS ELEVEN looks an appealing alternative with ICE MAX and BOILING POINT completing the short list for a race that has a handy Quinella shape. Seagulls Eleven showed smart form to win at Goodwood last summer and has come back in great nick this spring, going down fighting in a Saint Cloud G2 then dominating Listed rivals at Longchamp. Epsom ought to suit his freewheeling style, while Ice Max (an excellent second here last year) and the consistent Boiling Point both hold sound place claims among a tightly knit group of older milers. 15.15: Nifty Fifty Handicap (2000m) Another hot handicap, with the top four in the market all in fine form and several other viable contenders at longer odds. Easy all-the-way Chester winner Respond is bound to be popular but may get more pace pressure from a high draw this time and Tycoon’s good Newmarket run came in a slightly less demanding race than this one. But SALLAAL on top with Hand of God, Alpha Crucis and Spoken Truth as possible Quinella backup looks a useful short list. Sallaal remains unexposed after doing very well to finish second from a very difficult tactical position here on his reappearance, while Hand of God bounced back with a bang at Newbury and Alpha Crucis and Spoken Truth are fit and firing after good efforts this spring.

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