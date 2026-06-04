Derby hope Maltese Cross compared to Samuel L. Jackson by owner and Hollywood producer George Waud

Hollywood producer and director George Waud has compared his Betfred Derby contender Maltese Cross to movie legend Samuel L. Jackson.

Waud worked with Jackson on his 2006 hit film Snakes on a Plane and was impressed by his professionalism and preparedness, describing him as a “one take wonder”. And he believes his three-year-old superstar colt Maltese Cross – who has won three of his four starts, including the Lingfield Derby Trial last month – has the same attributes. Waud, 59, is now hoping that he, trainer William Haggas and jockey Tom Marquand will be celebrating success in the world’s most famous race on Saturday at Epsom Downs.

Listen to our Betfred Derby Festival preview podcast

Waud said: “The thing I can say about Samuel L. Jackson is he was a one-take wonder. He always showed up prepared. He always nailed his line in one take and, so far, Maltese Cross has been a bit of a one-take wonder. "He's always sort of just done enough to do what he needs to do, but he's improved with every race. And I think, most significantly, he's really impressed Tom Marquand at Lingfield, and the work he's done since then. But, look, it wouldn't be The Derby if it wasn't hard.” Maltese Cross was drawn in stall one in yesterday’s Betfred Derby Draw in central London and Waud continued: "You can't control the draw - it's what you do with the draw that counts. So, over to Mr. Marquand, and Mr [William] Haggas! "We could probably have done without the rain. We could probably have done without the draw. But it's just an absolute thrill, and an honour to have a horse that's good enough to take part in The Derby, so I don't have any complaints. "Maltese Cross is looking very well. Tom Marquand's one-word review of his last gallop was: 'Superb’."