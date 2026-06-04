Derby hope Maltese Cross compared to Samuel L. Jackson by owner and Hollywood producer George Waud

Hollywood producer and director George Waud has compared his Betfred Derby contender Maltese Cross to movie legend Samuel L. Jackson.
Waud worked with Jackson on his 2006 hit film Snakes on a Plane and was impressed by his professionalism and preparedness, describing him as a “one take wonder”.
And he believes his three-year-old superstar colt Maltese Cross – who has won three of his four starts, including the Lingfield Derby Trial last month – has the same attributes.
Waud, 59, is now hoping that he, trainer William Haggas and jockey Tom Marquand will be celebrating success in the world’s most famous race on Saturday at Epsom Downs.
Waud said: “The thing I can say about Samuel L. Jackson is he was a one-take wonder. He always showed up prepared. He always nailed his line in one take and, so far, Maltese Cross has been a bit of a one-take wonder.
"He's always sort of just done enough to do what he needs to do, but he's improved with every race. And I think, most significantly, he's really impressed Tom Marquand at Lingfield, and the work he's done since then. But, look, it wouldn't be The Derby if it wasn't hard.”
Maltese Cross was drawn in stall one in yesterday’s Betfred Derby Draw in central London and Waud continued: "You can't control the draw - it's what you do with the draw that counts. So, over to Mr. Marquand, and Mr [William] Haggas!
"We could probably have done without the rain. We could probably have done without the draw. But it's just an absolute thrill, and an honour to have a horse that's good enough to take part in The Derby, so I don't have any complaints.
"Maltese Cross is looking very well. Tom Marquand's one-word review of his last gallop was: 'Superb’."
Asked if a Maltese Cross victory on Saturday could inspire a new Hollywood blockbuster, he said: "I think unlikely, but all movies about horses I've always loved.
"I have seen a script for a Red Rum movie, which I thought was a great idea."
Speaking about the need for more racing films, he said: "I couldn't agree with you more. The problem is that it costs a lot of money to make.
"There was an HBO series set around racing in California that I don't think did very well. And, unless someone writes a comic book about horses, I'm not sure it's going to make it."
More to read on the Betfred Derby
- Horse-by-horse guide and Nic Doggett verdict
- Betfred Derby preview Podcast
- Weekend View from Andrew Asquith
- Stamina is key according to Simon Holt
- What do pedigrees say and who will stay best?
- Timeform's Derby greats down the years
- Frankel holds the key to Epsom glory
- Egypt the each-way play according to Alex Hammond
- The "most thrilling 90 minutes in horseracing"?
- Aidan O'Brien's unshakeable faith in Pierre Bonnard
- Final field of 14 and Derby draw details
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.