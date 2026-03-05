Cheltenham Festival Wednesday racecards and latest odds after six-day entries

Willie Mullins hasn't confirmed either Mighty Park or Doctor Steinberg for the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on day two next Wednesday.

The pair were the leading lights from Closutton in the antepost betting but the former now looks set for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on day one with the latter likely to head to the Albert Bartlett on Gold Cup day.

A total of 33 horses have been confirmed for the Turners with Mullins training eight of them; Free Spirit, King Rasko Grey, Laurets D'Estruval, Leader D'Allier, Saint Baco, Sober, Sortudo and Too Bossy For Us.

The antepost betting is headed by Talk The Talk for the Joseph O'Brien yard, with the Gordon Elliott-trained pair Skylight Hustle and Ballyfad also prominent in the betting.

Paul Nicholls' No Drama This End is the shortest-priced British-trained contender.