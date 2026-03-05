Cheltenham Festival Wednesday racecards and latest odds after six-day entries

We take a look at the six-day acceptors for Wednesday's Grade One races at the Cheltenham Festival.
Willie Mullins hasn't confirmed either Mighty Park or Doctor Steinberg for the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on day two next Wednesday.
The pair were the leading lights from Closutton in the antepost betting but the former now looks set for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on day one with the latter likely to head to the Albert Bartlett on Gold Cup day.
A total of 33 horses have been confirmed for the Turners with Mullins training eight of them; Free Spirit, King Rasko Grey, Laurets D'Estruval, Leader D'Allier, Saint Baco, Sober, Sortudo and Too Bossy For Us.
The antepost betting is headed by Talk The Talk for the Joseph O'Brien yard, with the Gordon Elliott-trained pair Skylight Hustle and Ballyfad also prominent in the betting.
Paul Nicholls' No Drama This End is the shortest-priced British-trained contender.
No suprises in Champion Chase
In the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase there were no late surprises with the scratched Marine Nationale already reported to be out of the race earlier in the week.
Dan Skelton also took out Thistle Ask as expected leaving 13 remaining entries for the day two highlight.
They are: Brookie, Captain Guinness, Found A Fifty, Il Etait Temps, Irish Panther, Jonbon, L’Eau Du Sud, Libberty Hunter, Majborough, Quilixios, Saint Segal, Solness and Only By Night.
Eighteen in Brown Advisory
In the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase there have been 18 horses confirmed at the six-stage, the following 17 and Gavin Cromwell's Now Is The Hour who was supplemented.
Argento Boy, Final Demand, Gold Dancer, Joystick, Kaid D’Authie, Kitzbuhel, Koktail Divin, Ol Man Dingle, Oscars Brother, Predators Gold, Romeo Coolio, Rushmount, Salver, Thomas Mor, Wendigo, Western Fold and The Big Westerner.
Latest Paddy Power & Sky Bet Cheltenham Wednesday betting
BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase: 8/11 Majborough, 7/2 Il Etait Temps, L’Eau Du Sud, 7 Quilixios, 10 Jonbon, 16 Irish Panther, 25 Only By Night, Solness, 40 Captain Guinness, Found A Fifty, 50 Saint Segal, 66 Libberty Hunter, 100 Brookie
Turners Novices’ Hurdle NRNB: 3 No Drama This End, Talk The Talk, 5 King Rasko Grey, Skylight Hustle, 6 Ballyfad, 10 Act Of Innocence, 12 Sortudo, 14 I’ll Sort That, Sober, 16 bar
