Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Doctor Steinberg impresses at the DRF
Doctor Steinberg: Not in the Turners

Cheltenham Festival Wednesday racecards and latest odds after six-day entries

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu March 05, 2026 · 2h ago

We take a look at the six-day acceptors for Wednesday's Grade One races at the Cheltenham Festival.

Willie Mullins hasn't confirmed either Mighty Park or Doctor Steinberg for the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on day two next Wednesday.

The pair were the leading lights from Closutton in the antepost betting but the former now looks set for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on day one with the latter likely to head to the Albert Bartlett on Gold Cup day.

A total of 33 horses have been confirmed for the Turners with Mullins training eight of them; Free Spirit, King Rasko Grey, Laurets D'Estruval, Leader D'Allier, Saint Baco, Sober, Sortudo and Too Bossy For Us.

The antepost betting is headed by Talk The Talk for the Joseph O'Brien yard, with the Gordon Elliott-trained pair Skylight Hustle and Ballyfad also prominent in the betting.

Paul Nicholls' No Drama This End is the shortest-priced British-trained contender.

Willie Mullins Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival 2026

No suprises in Champion Chase

In the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase there were no late surprises with the scratched Marine Nationale already reported to be out of the race earlier in the week.

Dan Skelton also took out Thistle Ask as expected leaving 13 remaining entries for the day two highlight.

They are: Brookie, Captain Guinness, Found A Fifty, Il Etait Temps, Irish Panther, Jonbon, L’Eau Du Sud, Libberty Hunter, Majborough, Quilixios, Saint Segal, Solness and Only By Night.

Eighteen in Brown Advisory

In the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase there have been 18 horses confirmed at the six-stage, the following 17 and Gavin Cromwell's Now Is The Hour who was supplemented.

Argento Boy, Final Demand, Gold Dancer, Joystick, Kaid D’Authie, Kitzbuhel, Koktail Divin, Ol Man Dingle, Oscars Brother, Predators Gold, Romeo Coolio, Rushmount, Salver, Thomas Mor, Wendigo, Western Fold and The Big Westerner.

Our team discuss the 2026 Cheltenham Festival on the podcast
Our team discuss the 2026 Cheltenham Festival on the podcast

Latest Paddy Power & Sky Bet Cheltenham Wednesday betting

BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase: 8/11 Majborough, 7/2 Il Etait Temps, L’Eau Du Sud, 7 Quilixios, 10 Jonbon, 16 Irish Panther, 25 Only By Night, Solness, 40 Captain Guinness, Found A Fifty, 50 Saint Segal, 66 Libberty Hunter, 100 Brookie

Turners Novices’ Hurdle NRNB: 3 No Drama This End, Talk The Talk, 5 King Rasko Grey, Skylight Hustle, 6 Ballyfad, 10 Act Of Innocence, 12 Sortudo, 14 I’ll Sort That, Sober, 16 bar

Cheltenham Festival 2026: Stable Tours

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING