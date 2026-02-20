Menu icon
Latest Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

Johnson White & Philip Hobbs Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour: Runners & Leading Chances

By Graham Clark
Sporting Life Plus
Fri February 20, 2026 · 1h ago

Johnson White goes through the yard's main Cheltenham Festival contenders including Sober Glory in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and some each-way contenders in the handicaps.

There was once a time in the not too distant past where the name of trainer Philip Hobbs would be a regular among the winners at the Cheltenham Festival. The likes of Balthazar King, Captain Chris, Defi Du Seuil and Menorah, to name just a few, helped produce magical moments for the Bilbrook handler at the meeting where victories are treasured above all others on the calendar.

But you have to go back to 2019, and wins for Thyme Hill in what was then the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, and Defi Du Seuil in the now defunct JLT Novices’ Chase for his last victories at the four-day jamboree.

However, Hobbs is no longer flying solo at Sandhill Racing Stables with long time assistant Johnson White, who has been attached to the yard for over 30 years, having made the move upstairs to join him on the licence at the yard in 2023.

