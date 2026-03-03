Marine Nationale ruled out of BetMGM Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Last year's winner of the day two showpiece was found to have a sore neck on Tuesday morning and won't recover in time to line-up next week.

It's a huge blow to trainer Barry Connell, who also owns nine-year-old, and jockey Sean Flanagan, who partnered him to an emotional success in the 2025 renewal.

That was a second victory at the Cheltenham Festival for Marine Nationale who also landed the 2023 Sky Bet Supreme under the late Michael O'Sullivan.

In his absence Majborough is now odds-on with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to land the Champion Chase, topping their market at 8/11. L'Eau Du Sud is a 7/2 chance with Il Etait Temps 4/1.

Champion Chase - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 8/11 Majborough, 7/2 L’Eau Du Sud, 4 Il Etait Temps, 7 Quilixios, 10 Jonbon, 16 Thistle Ask, 20 Irish Panther, 25 Only By Night, Solness, 33 JPR One, 40 Captain Guinness, Found A Fifty, 50 Calico, Saint Segal, 66 Libberty Hunter, 100 Brookie, Senecia