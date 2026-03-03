Marine Nationale ruled out of BetMGM Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Marine Nationale has been ruled out of the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.
Last year's winner of the day two showpiece was found to have a sore neck on Tuesday morning and won't recover in time to line-up next week.
It's a huge blow to trainer Barry Connell, who also owns nine-year-old, and jockey Sean Flanagan, who partnered him to an emotional success in the 2025 renewal.
That was a second victory at the Cheltenham Festival for Marine Nationale who also landed the 2023 Sky Bet Supreme under the late Michael O'Sullivan.
In his absence Majborough is now odds-on with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to land the Champion Chase, topping their market at 8/11. L'Eau Du Sud is a 7/2 chance with Il Etait Temps 4/1.
Champion Chase - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 8/11 Majborough, 7/2 L’Eau Du Sud, 4 Il Etait Temps, 7 Quilixios, 10 Jonbon, 16 Thistle Ask, 20 Irish Panther, 25 Only By Night, Solness, 33 JPR One, 40 Captain Guinness, Found A Fifty, 50 Calico, Saint Segal, 66 Libberty Hunter, 100 Brookie, Senecia
