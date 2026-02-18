Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour: Joe Tizzard

Tasting success at the Cheltenham Festival as a jockey would be more than enough for plenty in the racing world, but not for Joe Tizzard. With four winners to his name at National Hunt racing’s most distinguished meeting during a fine career in the saddle, the father-of-two knows the magical feeling success at Prestbury Park brings.

Added to that, he was also an integral part of the team that helped the likes of Thistlecrack land the 2016 Ryanair World Hurdle and Native River the 2018 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup while serving as assistant trainer to his father, Colin.

However, while each of those victories will be cherished forever, Tizzard’s focus is on the here and now and trying to train winners across four days of season-defining action.