Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Joe Tizzard Stable Tour

Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour: Joe Tizzard

By Graham Clark
Sporting Life Plus
Wed February 18, 2026 · 26 min ago

Joe Tizzard takes Graham Clark through his team for next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Tasting success at the Cheltenham Festival as a jockey would be more than enough for plenty in the racing world, but not for Joe Tizzard. With four winners to his name at National Hunt racing’s most distinguished meeting during a fine career in the saddle, the father-of-two knows the magical feeling success at Prestbury Park brings.

Added to that, he was also an integral part of the team that helped the likes of Thistlecrack land the 2016 Ryanair World Hurdle and Native River the 2018 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup while serving as assistant trainer to his father, Colin.

However, while each of those victories will be cherished forever, Tizzard’s focus is on the here and now and trying to train winners across four days of season-defining action.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING