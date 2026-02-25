Menu icon
Latest Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

Dan Skelton Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour including The New Lion and Grey Dawning

By Graham Clark
Wed February 25, 2026 · 29 min ago

Don't miss the comprehensive guide to Dan Skelton's Cheltenham Festival team which includes big names bidding for glory in the Champion Hurdle, Gold Cup, Champion Chase and Stayers' Hurdle.

Dan Skelton already has one hand on securing a first National Hunt trainers title, but before lifting that particular trophy he appears to be in a good position to add further Cheltenham Festival glory to his already impressive CV.

Skelton said: “The horses have run fantastically well all through the autumn and into the winter and I would like to think that will hopefully continue into the spring. I think we will take between 30 and 35 horses, which is the most we have ever had.

“I think the biggest difference is not numerically, but that the ones that are going are all worth their place. I’m happy with them all. Some races we have got a couple of runners in, but I think those horses should all be there. I’m running them because I think they have all got a chance to run well and possibly win.”

Cheltenham Festival 2026 Stable Tours
