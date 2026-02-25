Dan Skelton Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour including The New Lion and Grey Dawning

Dan Skelton already has one hand on securing a first National Hunt trainers title, but before lifting that particular trophy he appears to be in a good position to add further Cheltenham Festival glory to his already impressive CV.

Skelton said: “The horses have run fantastically well all through the autumn and into the winter and I would like to think that will hopefully continue into the spring. I think we will take between 30 and 35 horses, which is the most we have ever had.

“I think the biggest difference is not numerically, but that the ones that are going are all worth their place. I’m happy with them all. Some races we have got a couple of runners in, but I think those horses should all be there. I’m running them because I think they have all got a chance to run well and possibly win.”