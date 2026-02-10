Gordon Elliott stable tour Cheltenham Festival 2026

You'd look to be going there with probably her having a better preparation around Cheltenham. You're always thinking of something different. It's obvious that she's been to Cheltenham in the past and hasn't won, and last year it was very bad.

I think the first year, the mare didn't do anything wrong. I think Jack [Kennedy] and Paul [Townend] were looking at each other and that good mare called Golden Ace came and nabbed both of them. I think last year she wasn't right, after Punchestown we discovered something and we rectified it. I would put a line through last year, I think she was beaten after a hurdle looking at it myself. I think we do things different this year. We might stay a bit outside Cheltenham somewhere different and just try and do something different this year. If you don't try and tweak and change things, you shouldn't be training horses. That's my job. I have to try and do something different every day. So that's my task.

It is an open Champion Hurdle, there are two or three horses at the top of the betting that could win it. Look, she's in very good form. I couldn't be happier with her. But it's a good race, you know. The Skelton horse would be very good. Obviously Golden Ace keeps going underneath the radar. And I suppose all eyes will be on Constitution Hill to see see whether he goes back over hurdles; if he runs in the race it will make for an even better race.