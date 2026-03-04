Cheltenham Festival Tuesday racecards and latest odds after six-day entries

Tutti Quanti has been supplemented into Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls had indicated it was his intention to do so and the impressive William Hill Hurdle winner joins eight others in the race at the six-day stage.

They include current favourite The New Lion, winner of the Turners Novices' Hurdle at the meeting last season, and Irish Champion Hurdle heroine Brighterdaysahead.

Lossiemouth, second at Leopardstown, has stood her ground as connections wait to make a final decision over whether she runs here or defends her crown in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on the Thursday.

Willie Mullins has also left Anzadam and Poniros in the day-one feature.

Last year's winner Golden Ace is firmly on course to defend her title for trainer Jeremy Scott, with Joe Tizzard's Alexei and the Henry De Bromhead-trained Workahead completing the field.