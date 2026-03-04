Cheltenham Festival Tuesday racecards and latest odds after six-day entries

We take a look at the six-day acceptors for Tuesday's three Grace One races at the Cheltenham Festival.
Tutti Quanti has been supplemented into Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle.
Paul Nicholls had indicated it was his intention to do so and the impressive William Hill Hurdle winner joins eight others in the race at the six-day stage.
They include current favourite The New Lion, winner of the Turners Novices' Hurdle at the meeting last season, and Irish Champion Hurdle heroine Brighterdaysahead.
Lossiemouth, second at Leopardstown, has stood her ground as connections wait to make a final decision over whether she runs here or defends her crown in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on the Thursday.
Willie Mullins has also left Anzadam and Poniros in the day-one feature.
Last year's winner Golden Ace is firmly on course to defend her title for trainer Jeremy Scott, with Joe Tizzard's Alexei and the Henry De Bromhead-trained Workahead completing the field.
The big clash between Kopek Des Bordes and Lulamba in the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy remains on after they appeared among the confirmations at midday on Wednesday.
The former has gone favourite in recent days off the back of reports of an impressive racecourse gallop at Fairyhouse. He missed intended starts over Christmas and at the Dublin Racing Festival after a small procedure earlier in the season and will head to the Grade One with only one chase start under his belt.
Lulamba has three and won the Game Spirit for Nicky Henderson at Newbury mast month.
As well as the market leader, Mullins can also turn to Kappa Jy Pyke, and Kargese.
Gordon Elliott’s Romeo Coolio, Henry De Bromhead’s July Flower, the Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained Irish Panther plus Break My Soul complete a strong raiding party.
The home defence also includes the Ben Pauling-trained pair of Mambonumberfive and No Questions Asked plus Hansard, Jax Junior, Sixmilebridge and Steel Ally.
Mullins has eight of 20 in Supreme
A total of 20 horses go forward in the opening race of the meeting, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, including eight from the Mullins team.
They are headed by Mighty Park who is joined by Free Spirit, King Rasko Grey, Leader d’Allier, Saint Baco, Sober, Sortudo and Too Bossy For Us.
Old Park Star is a warm favourite to get the Henderson team off to a flying start, while Gordon Elliott has two big chances with El Cairos and Ballyfad.
DRF winner Talk The Talk is a major player for Joseph O’Brien, while Formby one-two Idaho Sun and Mydaddypaddy are on target to clash again.
Baron Noir, Blake, Eachtotheirown, Sageborough and Sober Glory also remain in the frame.
Latest Paddy Power & Sky Bet Cheltenham Tuesday betting
Champion Hurdle (non-runner/no bet): 7/4 The New Lion, 9.4 Lossiemouth, 10/3 Brighterdaysahead, 6 Golden Ace, 8 Poniros, 14 Alexei, 16 Anzadam, Tutti Quanti, 33 Workahead
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (non-runner/no bet) 2 Old Park Star, 4 Talk The Talk, 9/2 Mighty Park, 11/2 El Cairos, 9 Mydaddypaddy, 10 Leader D’Allier, 12 Ballyfad, Idaho Sun, Sober Glory, 14 King Rasko Grey, 16 Sober, 25 Bar
