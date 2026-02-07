Lulamba wins Game Spirit report, reaction, replay and latest Arkle odds

Lulamba maintained his unbeaten record with an ultimately clear-cut win in the William Hill Game Spirit Chase at Newbury – but it wasn’t without a scare or two.

Nicky Henderson’s charge wasn’t foot perfect at his fences and turning in looked to have a real race on his hooves. But between the third and second last he took hold of the bridle under Nico De Boinville and was soon in front. Assured jumps at the final fences followed and he hit the line six-and-a-half lengths clear of Saint Segal. Free video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Latest Arkle betting Paddy Power/Sky Bet (Non-runner/no bet): 11/8 Lulamba, 5/2 Kopek Des Bordes, 4 Romeo Coolio 5 Kargese, 10 Irish Panther, Kappa Jy Pyke 14 Bar Post-race reaction The winning trainer said: "I really don’t think that was his ground, but they have done a great job. I was amazed how un-heavy it was. Nico and I walked around this morning and we were perfectly happy to run. He must better on good ground, and I think he will jump better on good ground. He didn’t need a race, but he needed the experience. Going with those older horses where they are going to go a proper good gallop is where you are going to learn. Running against novices, it finds it not easy, but he lacked the experience and these older boys don’t half teach you a bit as you have got to jump that stride quicker. “Nico said he was the same at Sandown (in taking time to warm up the race), but when he got down to the back straight he really latched on. The time was really good at Sandown, which suggested they had gone a good gallop. We know Saint Segal and Master Chewy can go a good gallop. It helps them to learn.

Lulamba leads over the last in the Game Spirit

“He has got loads of scope, and we have lots of time for a little practice. It (his jumping) has got a little bit of finesse to come, but that will be there, I hope, come the Tuesday of the Cheltenham Festival in March. I don’t think he would need a racecourse gallop. I would be surprised if he is not bucking and squealing come Tuesday or Wednesday. “I remember last season after Cheltenham we had no plan to go to Aintree, but Henry Main, who rides him every day and knows him backwards, said he is too fresh. We were going to go to Aintree, but it was too quick to run him, so we went to Punchestown instead. “He is just a horse that loves life. Despite the ground I think he has enjoyed himself and I liked the way he quickened up from the second last as the gears worked. “The reason he was here was that he needed the practice. He got none at Exeter, and he was great at Sandown, but when you are jumping around with those older horses you are going half a gear faster, and that is what he will be doing at Cheltenham. This will go further without a shadow of a doubt.”

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login