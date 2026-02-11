Cheltenham Festival preview: David Ord visits Willie Mullins

Our man visits Willie Mullins in his local pub to chat all things Cheltenham Festival with some big decisions to be made.

“They say pressure is for tyres. But that’s b*llocks”. Willie Mullins is staging his annual Jockey Club Cheltenham press preview and we’re in the period of the season that he struggles to enjoy despite delivering this sentence with a broad smile. It’s not the preparation of the fleet of star horses that brings about the stress, there’s a tried and trusted process in place for that. No, it’s the fear of what might greet him and the team on a morning or at evening stables, the setback that arrives at a point in time when there’s no opportunity for recovery. But it’s the winningmost trainer in the history of the Festival who is the one who is struggling at the moment. Dogged by hip and back pain, he’s holding court in a room at the Lord Bagenal rather than his yard down the road. And there’s no definitive decision on the question of where Lossiemouth will run. “She was disappointing the other day but it’s a very open Champion Hurdle and I’ll have good word with Rich Ricci and see what he thinks about it,” Mullins says. “But a lot will depend on the mare and how she is in herself. I definitely think the form she was in the other day I don’t think would cut the mustard in a Champion Hurdle. She might be better off going to the mares’ if she’s in that sort of form, but we’ll see.” Then there’s Fact To File. Will he be supplemented for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup? This is one decision that doesn’t rest with WPM though. “It’s not like JP is an ordinary owner, he has so many other horses. Spillane’s Tower is one who can run in the Gold Cup with a live chance and still keep Fact To File in the Ryanair,” he muses. “He’s been in the game longer than any of us here, he knows the ups and downs, ins and outs out of it so I’m going to respect what he says to me. We haven’t really spoken about it, I don’t think there’s any need to at this stage. They’re all within a few days of each other. “I think a lot will depend on between now and then what horses turn up or are going to turn up and I think that will influence his decision later in the day rather than earlier in the day. “I know sometimes he likes to make early decisions, but this is different I think.”

Willie Mullins in conversation ahead of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival (credit: Inpho Photography/The Jockey Club)

Can Final Demand be rebuilt at the DRF blow-out? “I think we were all a bit underwhelmed at Christmas and I asked Patrick about it but he said he had a look around coming down the hill and thought was going to win anyway so didn’t want to turn him upside down at the second last or the last and I said fair enough, hoping there was going to be more in the tank. “But obviously there wasn’t. The first automatic thing you might think is was it the ground? It was very testing both days, but he looks the sort of horse who would want that sort of ground and be better in it. “And then I think to myself are we missing something at home? We’ve put a lot of thought into the way we’re training and handling him and have made a couple of changes. “I said to my team ‘we turned Vautour around in a few days and we have a whole month or five weeks to turn this guy around’. And that’s what we’re trying to do. We think he has the ability, and we just have to get that spark into him.” There’s enthusiasm for the potential Sky Bet Supreme trio of Leader D’Allier, King Rasko Grey and Mighty Park. He likes Mighty Park. “When Mark (Walsh) got off him after he won, he said he had a look around at the second last and couldn’t’ believe how far in front he was, going what he thought was a normal, slow, pace,” he recalls. “So, he said his cruising speed must be huge and he’s a fantastic jumper. I’m thinking that puts him right in the mix here.” What sort of prospect does he have on his hands then? “First of all your gut tells you he has to be a helluva horse to do what he did. And listening to Mark when he got off him, he has huge natural ability. You’d look at him and probably think Turners but when you listen to Mark and saw what he did on the day, any horse that wins 38 lengths, you’re into sort of Faugheen territory. “Those things don’t happen very often. From day one I’ve always thought he was good enough to win a Champion Bumper; that’s the sort of performances he was showing met at home.” And then there’s Galopin Des Champs. His bid to win a third successive Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup was the headline topic on this day last year. Now, after defeat behind Inowthewayurthinkin and two more at Leopardstown this season, the champ has become the contender. Cheekpieces might go on next month and Mullins hasn’t given up hope of his ten-year-old become only the second horse to regain the crown in chasing’s blue riband.