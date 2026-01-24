Menu icon
David Ord
David Ord

David Ord reflections on Festival Trials Day at Cheltengam

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat January 24, 2026 · 1h ago

You walk to the car at Cheltenham on a cold, dark January evening doing what Nicky Henderson asked you to. Keeping everything crossed for Sir Gino.

He was our star turn on an afternoon when the best of British were out to underline their claims for glory back here in March but shortly after the third last hurdle in the Unibet Hurdle, disaster struck.

Nico de Boinville feels him go wrong and pulls up as quickly as he can. Your eyes are drawn to an injury to his right-hind leg. Ahead of him Nemean Lion and Brentford Hope lead The New Lion down the hill.

At the top of it horse and rider await help.

It arrives in the shape of the equine ambulance. As The New Lion finally overhauls the hares to win for the Skeltons, Sir Gino is able to walk onto it.

From now all hope relies on the veterinary brilliance at his disposal, and luck.

Pelvic injuries in horses vary significantly in their severity.

The news he was able to walk onto the ambulance is welcome. But as much as we want a second positive update, it’s not forthcoming. Not right here, not right now. Not until the vets at the Three Counties Equine Hospital have assessed him.

