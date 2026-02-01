Dublin Festival day one reaction: David Ord verdict from the track

From a rainy, squelchy morning to blue skies and high jinks by the rails.

Willie Mullins resurrects Majborough but sees Lossiemouth and Final Demand beaten.

Gordon Elliott thinks he’s won the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle with Ballyfad, but hasn’t. He wins the Irish Champion Hurdle with Brighterdaysahead instead.

Welcome to a whacky and wonderful opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

At no stage of the feature race does Lossiemouth look happy. Paul Townend’s debrief to the Ricci team confirms it felt exactly that way from the saddle.

But my word, she's tough. Even going to the last she sets herself for another go at the winner. But this mare isn’t for passing, not today. Jack Kennedy drives Brighterdaysahead to the line and Unibet Champion Hurdle favouritism.