Irish Champion Hurdle report, reaction and free video replay: Brilliant Brighterdaysahead

Brighterdaysahead won the Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle, reversing last month's form with Lossiemouth in no uncertain terms.
Gordon Elliott's seven-year-old mare had lost her way somewhat since a scintillating performance over the same course and distance at Leopardstown at the end of 2024, but her one-length comeback second to Lossiemouth this Christmas hinted at better to come.
Despite easing to 11/4 in the betting, Gordon Elliott's ace duly stepped forward to score by three and a quarter lengths from her old rival, who didn't jump as well as the winner throughout.
El Fabiolo took the field along in the two-mile Grade 1, tracked by the eventual winner, and they soon had the other three quite well stretched out, with Lossiemouth chasing and stablemates Anzadam and Poniros held onto at the back.
As the tempo increased, Paul Townend attempted to take Lossiemouth alongside Brighterdaysahead and past a weakening El Fabiolo, but the well-backed 4/6 favourite couldn't go with her as Jack Kennedy kept Brighterdaysahead up to her work to claim the fourth top-class win of her career.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by cutting the winner to 2/1 (NRNB) from 6/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Lossiemouth out to 5/1 and into 10/11 favourite for the Mares' Hurdle which she won in emphatic fashion last spring.
A proud Elliott said: "If she was good enough or not - to beat Lossiemouth - we were not sure, but Jack had a plan. If no one was going to make it (the running), we were going to make it. She's very tough and she stays.
"It's great to be involved in these races and to win them is just extra-special. I was so nervous coming to the last, just thinking I hope she jumps it.
"Lossiemouth is a superstar, but our horse is a superstar too - we're lucky to have her.
"I was happy the whole way, I thought going to the second-last here comes Lossiemouth, now we're in trouble but Jack seemed to be happy and I was delighted to see him switching to the inside. He could let her roll on.
"All you have to do it look at her, she'd take the eye out of your head, she's gorgeous. The plan was to go chasing but Michael (O'Leary) has put his foot down and said half the season has gone, so right he way. He normally is right.
"Michael and (wife) Anita are here today and to be fair they are big supporters of Irish racing, they are big supporters of Cullentra House so I'm delighted for them. He hasn't been racing in a while, since Cheltenham, so it's brilliant they're here - with the kids as well."
When asked if another crack at the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham would be the next port of call, he said: "I hope so.
"I knew we had two big chances coming here today with Ballyfad and her and thank God she pulled us out of trouble."
