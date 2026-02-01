Irish Champion Hurdle report, reaction and free video replay: Brilliant Brighterdaysahead

Brighterdaysahead won the Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle, reversing last month's form with Lossiemouth in no uncertain terms.

Gordon Elliott's seven-year-old mare had lost her way somewhat since a scintillating performance over the same course and distance at Leopardstown at the end of 2024, but her one-length comeback second to Lossiemouth this Christmas hinted at better to come. Despite easing to 11/4 in the betting, Gordon Elliott's ace duly stepped forward to score by three and a quarter lengths from her old rival, who didn't jump as well as the winner throughout. El Fabiolo took the field along in the two-mile Grade 1, tracked by the eventual winner, and they soon had the other three quite well stretched out, with Lossiemouth chasing and stablemates Anzadam and Poniros held onto at the back. As the tempo increased, Paul Townend attempted to take Lossiemouth alongside Brighterdaysahead and past a weakening El Fabiolo, but the well-backed 4/6 favourite couldn't go with her as Jack Kennedy kept Brighterdaysahead up to her work to claim the fourth top-class win of her career. Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by cutting the winner to 2/1 (NRNB) from 6/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Lossiemouth out to 5/1 and into 10/11 favourite for the Mares' Hurdle which she won in emphatic fashion last spring.

