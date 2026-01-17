David Ord is very impressed by Sky Bet Supreme favourite Old Park Star at Haydock

Old Park Star did just that when winning the Sky Bet Rossington Main. It’s a trial for the Supreme and he’s now 11/4 favourite for the Cheltenham Festival opener with the sponsors.

Often you can tell more from the body language of the main protagonists in the immediate aftermath of such a race rather than their considered views a few minutes later.

And Nico de Boinville is animated in the saddle, smiling ear from ear. The winning owners await him; the congratulations start before the crowd join in with their applause.

The jockey has sat on enough aeroplanes in his time to know when he’s flown another. But he’s not going to tell us that.