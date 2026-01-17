Menu icon
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord

David Ord is very impressed by Sky Bet Supreme favourite Old Park Star at Haydock

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat January 17, 2026 · 38 min ago

It’s a time of year that's all about keeping the dream alive.

Old Park Star did just that when winning the Sky Bet Rossington Main. It’s a trial for the Supreme and he’s now 11/4 favourite for the Cheltenham Festival opener with the sponsors.

Often you can tell more from the body language of the main protagonists in the immediate aftermath of such a race rather than their considered views a few minutes later.

And Nico de Boinville is animated in the saddle, smiling ear from ear. The winning owners await him; the congratulations start before the crowd join in with their applause.

The jockey has sat on enough aeroplanes in his time to know when he’s flown another. But he’s not going to tell us that.

