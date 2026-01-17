Old Park Star favourite for Sky Bet Supreme after Haydock win

Nico De Boinville took few chances in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle, going to the front from the moment the tapes went up.

Market rival Hurricane Pat sat on his tail and swinging around the home turn was the only danger. He was barely one though, the leader going through the gears to stretch 18 lengths clear.

The sponsors make him 11/4 favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme.

Henderson said: “He was very good. It was great. He jumped the first two then he just rolled on.

"I know Gary (and Josh Moore’s) horse Hurricane Pat came and had a look at him at the last on the far side, but he only got a look at him, but he didn’t see much more of him.

“You would assume he is a two miler and if he can do that around Haydock Park why go any further, so therefore we know where we are going.

“There was no point after Cheltenham (of not going front the front) when you are coming back on to a sharp track like Haydock Park. That is what I liked about today as you have got to have pace to do that and he had them well strung out. "That was what was impressive that nothing could get anywhere near him. He gets in a lovely rhythm with his jumping.

“He has a funny style of jumping as he rolls his back and his backend comes over it and he is away every time. You couldn’t fault him really. I was surprised and impressed at Cheltenham and I’m relieved and impressed today.

“He has hasn’t just gone away and won it, he has moved up a peg again. At this stage of it you would have to say (that he is as good as my other Supreme horses). I think he has beaten decent horses today as at Cheltenham you could say what was in there.

“On paper before Cheltenham looked a respectable race, but this had depth to it, and they didn’t get anywhere near him.”