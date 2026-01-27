Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord

Cheltenham Trials Day track controversy: Was it right to run the final race on the card?

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Tue January 27, 2026 · 2h ago

So now we know.

The most likely explanation for the hole appearing on the hurdles course at Cheltenham prior to the last race on Saturday was a broken drain directly beneath it.

A statement from the Jockey Club confirmed so on Monday evening, Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin saying: "We will now carry out further investigative work as well as conducting precautionary checks, alongside our standard pre-Festival course preparations."

And my reaction to the news was the same as it was when I watched the final race unfolding in the gloom from the grandstand on Saturday evening.

Was it really worth the risk?

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING