Cheltenham Trials Day track controversy: Was it right to run the final race on the card?

The most likely explanation for the hole appearing on the hurdles course at Cheltenham prior to the last race on Saturday was a broken drain directly beneath it.

A statement from the Jockey Club confirmed so on Monday evening, Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin saying: "We will now carry out further investigative work as well as conducting precautionary checks, alongside our standard pre-Festival course preparations."

And my reaction to the news was the same as it was when I watched the final race unfolding in the gloom from the grandstand on Saturday evening.

Was it really worth the risk?