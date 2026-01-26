Menu icon
Broken drain most likely cause of hole that appeared at Cheltenham on Saturday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon January 26, 2026 · 1h ago

Cheltenham believe the most likely cause of a hole that appeared on the track on Saturday was a broken drain.

It was discovered as the runners circled in the parade ring before the closing AIS Novices' Hurdle on Festival Trials Day.

Two inspections and an realigning of the course were required before officials gave the race the green light and it eventually started 28 minutes after the advertised off time.

In rapidly fading light Kripticjim edged out Taurus Bay in a thrilling finish. However with the photo finish impossible to decipher, the stewards had to use video evidence before confirming the winner.

The official photo from the last at Cheltenham
In a statement issued on Monday evening Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin said: “Over the past 48 hours, an investigation has been underway to determine the cause of the hole that appeared in the track ahead of our final race on Saturday.

“Working closely with external drainage specialists, we have identified that the most likely cause was a broken drain located directly beneath the hole. We will now carry out further investigative work as well as conducting precautionary checks, alongside our standard pre-Festival course preparations."

