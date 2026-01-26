Broken drain most likely cause of hole that appeared at Cheltenham on Saturday

Cheltenham believe the most likely cause of a hole that appeared on the track on Saturday was a broken drain.
It was discovered as the runners circled in the parade ring before the closing AIS Novices' Hurdle on Festival Trials Day.
Two inspections and an realigning of the course were required before officials gave the race the green light and it eventually started 28 minutes after the advertised off time.
In rapidly fading light Kripticjim edged out Taurus Bay in a thrilling finish. However with the photo finish impossible to decipher, the stewards had to use video evidence before confirming the winner.
In a statement issued on Monday evening Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin said: “Over the past 48 hours, an investigation has been underway to determine the cause of the hole that appeared in the track ahead of our final race on Saturday.
“Working closely with external drainage specialists, we have identified that the most likely cause was a broken drain located directly beneath the hole. We will now carry out further investigative work as well as conducting precautionary checks, alongside our standard pre-Festival course preparations."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.