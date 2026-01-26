Broken drain most likely cause of hole that appeared at Cheltenham on Saturday

Cheltenham believe the most likely cause of a hole that appeared on the track on Saturday was a broken drain.

It was discovered as the runners circled in the parade ring before the closing AIS Novices' Hurdle on Festival Trials Day. Two inspections and an realigning of the course were required before officials gave the race the green light and it eventually started 28 minutes after the advertised off time. In rapidly fading light Kripticjim edged out Taurus Bay in a thrilling finish. However with the photo finish impossible to decipher, the stewards had to use video evidence before confirming the winner.

The official photo from the last at Cheltenham