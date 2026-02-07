Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord

Cheltenham Festival Stable Tours: David Ord prepares to hit the road

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sun February 08, 2026 · 1 min ago

Our man prepares to hit the road as the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival clicks into top gear.

All my bags are packed and I'm ready to go, as John Denver once warbled.

To be fair I'm travelling light. Only hand luggage required for this jaunt to Ireland to see the superpowers and equine stars ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Red Zone.

We’re now only four and a bit weeks away from the biggest and best meeting of the entire year and, following the Dublin Racing Festival, most of the clues are laid bare on the table in front of us.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING