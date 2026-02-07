Cheltenham Festival Stable Tours: David Ord prepares to hit the road

All my bags are packed and I'm ready to go, as John Denver once warbled.

To be fair I'm travelling light. Only hand luggage required for this jaunt to Ireland to see the superpowers and equine stars ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Red Zone.

We’re now only four and a bit weeks away from the biggest and best meeting of the entire year and, following the Dublin Racing Festival, most of the clues are laid bare on the table in front of us.